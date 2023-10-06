How To Fix A Broken Zipper

Ugh, there’s nothing more frustrating than a broken zipper.

Here’s the good news – fixing a broken zipper may be easier than you think.

Let’s go through this step by step:

Identify the Problem

First things first, you need to figure out what’s wrong with your zipper.

Is it stuck?

Are the teeth misaligned?

Is the slider broken?

After you’ve identified the problem, you can move on to the solution.

Fixing a Stuck Zipper

If your zipper is stuck, don’t force it, that’ll only make it worse.

Instead, try lubricating the zipper’s teeth.

You can use a graphite pencil, a bar of soap, or even a candle can do the trick.

Simply rub your chosen lube along the teeth of the zipper, then gently try to move the slider.

If it’s still stuck, repeat the process.

Aligning Misaligned Teeth

Misaligned teeth can be a bit trickier to fix.

Start by opening the zipper all the way.

Then, use a pair of pliers to gently realign the teeth.

Be careful not to damage them in the process.

Once they’re back in line, your zipper should work like new – but it might be a good idea to lube them.

Replacing a Broken Slider

If the slider is broken, you’ll need to replace it.

Start by removing the old slider. You can do this by using a pair of pliers to remove the metal stop at the bottom of the zipper, then sliding the old slider off.

Next, slide the new slider on, replace the metal stop, and you’re good to go.

You can find replacement sliders at most craft or sewing stores, or online.

Preventing Future Zipper Problems

Now that you’ve fixed your zipper, you’ll want to prevent future problems.

Regularly lubricating your zippers will help keep them in good working order.

Also, be gentle when zipping and unzipping items.

Forcing a zipper can cause the teeth to misalign or the slider to break.

Keep in mind that not all zippers are created equal. Some are simply made better than others.

If you’re constantly having problems with a particular zipper, it might be worth it to replace it with a higher-quality one. If you aren’t into doing that yourself, a seamstress and alterations shop can replace most zippers at a reasonable cost.

