How To Get Discounts On Gas & Save Money

Gas prices are going through the roof!

But savvy drivers are saving money using gas discounts.

Here’s how you can too:

Sign Up for a Gas Rewards Program

Many gas stations offer rewards programs where you can earn points every time you fill up.

These points can then be redeemed for discounts on future gas purchases.

For example, Shell’s Fuel Rewards and BP’s BPme Rewards programs offer savings of at least 5 cents per gallon on every fill-up.

Grocery stores like Kroger and Safeway offer fuel rewards programs where you can earn points on your grocery purchases and redeem them for gas discounts at their affiliated gas stations.

Use a Gas Cash Back Credit Card

Another way to get discounts on gas is by using a credit card that offers cash back on gas purchases.

Many credit cards offer a certain percentage of cash back when you use them to buy gas.

For example, the Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card offers 3% cash back on gas purchases.

However, it’s important to remember that these cards often come with high interest rates. Therefore, it’s crucial to pay off your balance in full each month to avoid paying interest.

Use Gas Price Comparison Apps

There are several apps available that can help you find the cheapest gas prices in your area.

Apps like GasBuddy and Waze allow you to compare gas prices at different stations, helping you find the best deal.

These apps are usually free to download and use, and they can be a great tool to help you save money on gas.

Buy Discounted Gift Cards

Another strategy to get discounts on gas is to buy discounted gift cards for gas stations.

Websites like Raise and CardCash sell gift cards for less than their face value, allowing you to save money on your gas purchases.

For example, you might be able to buy a $50 gas station gift card for only $45, effectively giving you a 10% discount on your gas.

There are options that allow you to get discounts on gas, from joining rewards programs and using cash back credit cards, to using price comparison apps and buying discounted gift cards.

With these strategies, you can reduce your fuel expenses and save money at the pump.

Share this post on: