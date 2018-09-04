Netflix got rid of its rating system last year,

And this summer… they stopped displaying reviews.

Netflix has apparently decided that they are better off giving consumers less information about the shows they are considering watching, rather than more.

But there are alternatives for Netflix users that want to find out if a show is any good before they watch it.

These two solutions are extensions, or add-ons, that display ratings from the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) right on Netflix.

Heads up – you’ll need to be using a Chrome or Firefox browser for these to work.

Of the Chrome extensions we tried here at CP, IMDb Ratings for Netflix came out as the clear winner.

It displays the IMDb rating for the show in question in a small circle in the upper right of the display as you mouse-over it.

A description of the show appears when you position the mouse over the rating. Clicking on the rating opens a new tab with the full write-up and reviews on IMDb. The extension’s icon acts as a quick link to Netflix.

The IMDb Ratings for Netflix is a popular app. It has more than 16,000 users, according to the Chrome Store, and a rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

For Firefox, our favorite add-on for adding ratings to Netflix is Film scores for Netflix.

This Firefox add-on has the advantage of displaying all the ratings right up front in a small circle over the show’s display. There’s no need to mouse over the display to see the rating. But it doesn’t display the show’s summary nor link to the IMDb page for further information.

Film scores for Netflix has just over 1,400 users and a rating of 4.5 stars out of 5, according to the Add-ons for Firefox page.

Netflix did a disservice to consumers when they removed the ability for users to consider ratings when deciding what to watch. Both of these extensions do an admirable job in adding that functionality back in.

