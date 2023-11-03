How To Pick Out Good, Inexpensive, Bed Sheets On Amazon

Amazon is a treasure trove of options when it comes to bed sheets.

However, the sheer volume of choices can be overwhelming.

How do you sift through thousands of products to find good, inexpensive bed sheets that will give you a comfortable night’s sleep?

Here are some tips to guide you.

Understand the Basics of Bed Sheets

Before you start your search, it’s important to understand the basics of bed sheets. The three key factors to consider are the thread count, the material, and pocket depth.

Thread count refers to the number of threads per square inch of fabric. A higher thread count usually means a softer, more luxurious feel. However, don’t be fooled by extremely high thread counts. Anything above 800 is often unnecessary and could even be a marketing gimmick.

Cotton is a popular choice for bed sheets due to its breathability and durability.

However, not all cotton sheets are created equal. Look for Egyptian cotton sheets or Pima cotton sheets for the highest quality.

Of course, higher quality generally means more expense – but if you dig through the listings, you can often find select sheets on sale at some hefty discounts.

Bamboo sheets can be a good option if you value softness, breathability, eco-friendliness, and prefer cool, breathable, sheets. However they do tend to cost a bit more, but again, you can find some good deals with some digging.

Jersey sheets are made from a knit fabric, similar to the material used in T-shirts. They are stretchy and stay tighter on the bed, but at least in my experience, they tend to feel pretty warm. That’s great on a cold winter night, but not so much during the summer.

Linen sheets are highly breathable and can wick away moisture, keeping you cool and comfortable during hot weather. They do tend to wrinkle though, and lean toward the more expensive side of the sheet aisle, though there are some good deals available on these as well.

Polyester sheets are budget-friendly, durable, and low-maintenance, but they aren’t very breathable and generally not as comfortable as sheets made from natural fibers.

Be aware that sheet pockets are designed for specific thicknesses of mattresses. Measuring the thickness of your mattress will save you some guesswork when you go to order your sheets.

Read the Reviews

One of the best ways to gauge the quality of bed sheets on Amazon is to read the reviews. Look for products with a high number of positive reviews. Some bed sheet combos have over a million reviews!

Pay attention to comments about the softness, durability, and overall quality of the sheets.

And be sure to filter the reviews by “most recent”. The “Top” reviews are generally favorable. Filtering by “most recent” will give you a better mix of opinions and from people that have purchased the sheets recently, in case any changes in production of quality have occurred.

Consider the Price

While it’s true that you often get what you pay for, there are plenty of good, inexpensive bed sheets on Amazon.

Set a budget before you start shopping and stick to it. Remember, expensive doesn’t always mean better. You can find sheet sets with positive reviews for around $20 and less (I’m comparing queen size sheets at the moment).

Check the Return Policy

Even with careful research, there’s always a chance that the bed sheets you order won’t meet your expectations. That’s why it’s important to check the return policy before making a purchase.

Amazon typically has a generous return policy, but it’s always a good idea to double-check.

Look for Deals

Amazon often has deals and discounts on bed sheets. Keep an eye out for these opportunities to save.

Shopping for good, inexpensive bed sheets on Amazon is daunting because there are so many to choose from. But by understanding the basics, reading reviews, considering the price, checking the return policy, and looking for deals, you can find high-quality bed sheets that won’t break the bank.

