How To Spot A Hidden Camera In Your Airbnb

According to a 2023 study by Investment Property Exchange Services, 34% of Airbnb guests search their vacation rentals for cameras.

The survey goes on to indicate that 1 in 4 of those guests find cameras – but the survey doesn’t indicate that those were hidden cameras.

Our concern here is about hidden cameras. Let’s start by digging into Airbnb’s policies on surveillance cameras.

Understanding the Airbnb Camera Policy

Airbnb allows hosts to have surveillance devices outside of the rental and even in inside common areas.

The cameras must be disclosed in the Airbnb listing.

Hidden cameras are strictly prohibited.

If you find a hidden camera in your Airbnb, report it immediately to Airbnb.

Inspecting the Property for Cameras

Upon arrival, take the time to inspect the property thoroughly.

Look for anything that seems out of place or unusual.

Hidden cameras can be disguised as everyday objects like smoke detectors, clocks, or even power outlets.

sure to check all rooms, including the bathroom and bedroom.

Look for Signs of Hidden Cameras

Hidden cameras often have tell-tale signs.

Look for small holes in walls or objects, wires that lead to nowhere, or blinking lights.

Some cameras may also emit a faint buzzing sound.

If you notice any of these signs, it could indicate the presence of a hidden camera.

Use a Flashlight

Another method to spot hidden cameras is to use a flashlight.

Turn off the lights in the room and shine a flashlight around.

If there’s a camera lens, it will reflect the light and make it easier to spot.

Connect to the Wi-Fi Network

Many hidden cameras are Wi-Fi enabled, meaning they connect to the internet to stream or store footage.

If you connect to the property’s Wi-Fi network, you can use a network scanning app to see all the devices connected to the network.

If you see a device that looks like a camera, it could be a hidden camera.

Do Hidden Camera Detector Apps Work?

Both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store offer a variety of hidden camera detector apps.

However, the effectiveness of these apps is questionable, and most have very mixed reviews.

The same can be said for these hidden camera detectors on Amazon .

Trust Your Gut

Lastly, trust your gut.

If something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t.

If you suspect there’s a hidden camera in your Airbnb, contact Airbnb immediately.

Ensuring your privacy while staying in an Airbnb is crucial. By understanding Airbnb’s camera policy, inspecting the property thoroughly, looking for signs of hidden cameras, using a flashlight, connecting to the Wi-Fi network, and trusting your gut, you can help protect yourself from hidden cameras.

