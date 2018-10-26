Black Friday is less than a month away, but sales and discounts are already popping up all over the internet.

For those eager to get in a little early shopping, Google Express is offering users a coupon for 25% off their first order when using the official app.

To use the coupon, simply download the Google Express app for Android or iOS, add items to your cart, and enter the code APPSAVE25 at checkout.

The coupon only works on purchases made through the app and is only available to first-time buyers.

The additional fine print also, unfortunately, limits the amount of savings to $30. So those hoping to save big on a fancy new 4K TV this year (hello) might have to wait until Thanksgiving weekend.

Also keep in mind that shipping is not necessarily free through Google Express. To qualify for free shipping, many retailers require a minimum purchase of somewhere between $15 and $35.

For those who don’t know what Google Express is, it is essentially an online marketplace that provides online vendors a virtual storefront to sell their products.

Google Express basically allows shoppers to make orders from any number of major and minor retailers at once, all in one place.

Some of the bigger retailers selling through Google Express include Walmart, Target and Best Buy, but many smaller business are represented as well.

Whatever you’re looking to buy, from clothing to video games to food, Google Express is likely to have what you need.

If for any reason the APPSAVE25 code does not work, Google Express is running a simultaneous promotion for 20% off (don’t ask me why) with the code FALLSAVINGS.

Sadly, these codes do not stack, and both are only for first-time shoppers, so we would probably suggest going with the bigger one.

Both discount codes expire October 31, so you’ll have to act soon if you don’t want to miss out.

—

Planning to use one of these discounts? Sad that you’ve already used Google Express and no longer qualify (I know I am)? Let us know down below and be sure to share this article with friends and family to make sure they don’t miss out either!