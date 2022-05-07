Kentucky Derby 2022: Time, Streaming, Odds & More
By Tracy Ortiz | May 7, 2022

Ladies, time to don your finest hats, because The Run for The Roses returns in full force this Saturday, May 7th, after 2 years of restrictions due to Covid-19!

That’s right, Churchill Downs will be welcoming everyone this year (close to 15,000) for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby, with hats of every shape and size expected to be on display.

Oh, and they’ll be some horses racing too.

Read on to learn when and how to watch, who the experts are picking, odds and more.

Kentucky Derby Date/Time/TV & Streaming Options

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022
Time: 6:57 p.m. ET
Location: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

TV: NBC stations
Online stream: NBCSports.com and Peacock

Kentucky Derby Post Position/Odds

As of May 6, 2022:

Post     Horse                         Odds
1   Mo Donegal                       10-1
2   Happy Jack                       30-1
3   Epicenter                            7-2
4   Summer is Tomorrow    30-1
5   Smile Happy                     20-1
6   Messier                                8-1
7   Crown Pride                     20-1
8   Charge It                           20-1
9   Tiz The Bomb                   30-1
10  Zandon                                3-1
11  Pioneer of Medina          30-1
12  Taiba                                   12-1
13  Simplification                   20-1
14   Barber Road                    30-1
15   White Abarrio                  10-1
16   Cyberknife                        20-1
17   Classic Causeway            30-1
18   Tawny Port                       30-1
19   Zozos                                  20-1
20  Ethereal Road                  30-1

Kentucky Derby Predictions

Zandon is the 3-1 favorite, with Epicenter not far behind with 7-2 odds. Zandon, trained by 4-time Eclipse Award winner Chad Brown, is coming off an impressive win at the Blue Grass Stakes on April 9, where he rallied from last place to win by 2 1/2 lengths.

Sportsline’s Michelle Yu, courtesy of CBS Sports, is picking Cyberknife, a 20-1 odds. Yu is a on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders’ Cup. 

Meanwhile  Joe Drape and Melissa Hoppert of The New York Times are picking Smile Happy and Epicenter respectively.

