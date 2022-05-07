Kentucky Derby 2022: Time, Streaming, Odds & More

Ladies, time to don your finest hats, because The Run for The Roses returns in full force this Saturday, May 7th, after 2 years of restrictions due to Covid-19!

That’s right, Churchill Downs will be welcoming everyone this year (close to 15,000) for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby, with hats of every shape and size expected to be on display.

Oh, and they’ll be some horses racing too.

Read on to learn when and how to watch, who the experts are picking, odds and more.

Kentucky Derby Date/Time/TV & Streaming Options

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Location: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

TV: NBC stations

Online stream: NBCSports.com and Peacock

Kentucky Derby Post Position/Odds

As of May 6, 2022:

Post Horse Odds

1 Mo Donegal 10-1

2 Happy Jack 30-1

3 Epicenter 7-2

4 Summer is Tomorrow 30-1

5 Smile Happy 20-1

6 Messier 8-1

7 Crown Pride 20-1

8 Charge It 20-1

9 Tiz The Bomb 30-1

10 Zandon 3-1

11 Pioneer of Medina 30-1

12 Taiba 12-1

13 Simplification 20-1

14 Barber Road 30-1

15 White Abarrio 10-1

16 Cyberknife 20-1

17 Classic Causeway 30-1

18 Tawny Port 30-1

19 Zozos 20-1

20 Ethereal Road 30-1

Kentucky Derby Predictions

Zandon is the 3-1 favorite, with Epicenter not far behind with 7-2 odds. Zandon, trained by 4-time Eclipse Award winner Chad Brown, is coming off an impressive win at the Blue Grass Stakes on April 9, where he rallied from last place to win by 2 1/2 lengths.

Sportsline’s Michelle Yu, courtesy of CBS Sports, is picking Cyberknife, a 20-1 odds. Yu is a on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders’ Cup.

Meanwhile Joe Drape and Melissa Hoppert of The New York Times are picking Smile Happy and Epicenter respectively.

