Links To Find Baby Formula Amid The Shortage

The baby formula shortage continues to grow, as does the fear and desperation for millions of parents across the nation.

As of this morning nearly 43% of all major baby formula brands are out of stock with no relief seemingly in sight, according to the Today Show on NBC.

This unimaginable crisis has parents scrambling to find formula, with many turning to breast milk banks or traveling for hours in search of a can of formula to feed their children.

To hopefully help parents everywhere, I have listed links and phone numbers to places to find formula, courtesy of the Health and Human Services Department.

Community Resources

United Way’s 2-1-1: dial 2-1-1 to be connected to a community resource specialist affiliated with United Way who may be able to help you identify food pantries and other charitable sources of local infant formula and baby food.

Feeding America: this site can help you search by zip code for local food banks, which may have infant formula in stock.

Human Milk Banking Association of North America(HMBANA): this site can help you find an HMBANA-accredited milk bank, some of which are giving out donated breast milk to mothers in need; be aware that some may require a prescription from your pediatrician or other medical professional.

Manufacturer Links/ WIC

WIC: this site can help you find a local WIC office to find and possibly obtain additional sources of infant formula near you.

Gerber’s MyGerber Baby Expert: this site will put you in touch with a certified nutrition or lactation consultant via phone, text, Facebook Messenger, web chat, or video call, to help you identify a similar formula that may be more readily available

Abbott’s Consumer Hotline: call 1-800-986-8540.

Abbott’s urgent product request line: this site gives you access to a PDF form for an urgent product request, which must be filled out by your pediatrician.

Reckitt’s Customer Service line: call 1-800 BABY-123 (222-9123)

Please be sure to call your pediatrician if these resources do not help and please do not alter, water-down, or attempt to create your own baby formula.

Also, if a store does have formula in stock and is price gouging, please report them to the attorney general by clicking here.

