Mask Mandate Update 2022: Where You Need Them & Where You Don’t

To mask or not to mask?

That is the questions on thousands of peoples’ minds after a federal court struck down the mask mandate on public transportation.

This latest development, coupled with some states allowing the mandate to lapse and some cities within some states altering their requirements, has left many confused on where you need a mask and where you don’t

To help, I’ve put together a list, courtesy of The Washington Post and CBS News, outlining the latest updates in some of the major cities and airlines to clear up some of the confusion for you.

Airlines

Masks are optional on the following airlines: Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, and United Airlines.

New York/New Jersey

Airplanes: Per the TSA, masks are no longer required on planes.

Airports: Masks are no longer required at Newark Liberty International Airport or Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

However, they are required inside John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Stewart Airport in New York.

Subways and buses: Per the MTA, masks are still required on subways and buses.

LIRR and Metro-North: Per MTA masks are still required.

NJ TRANSIT: Masks are not required.

PATH Train: Masks are required.

Transportation Hubs: The Port Authority says masks are still required inside the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown, the George Washington Bridge Bus Station and the World Trade Center Oculus Transportation Hub.

Taxis and rideshare: Per the Taxi and Limousine Commission, masks are required in all for-hire vehicles in New York City, including taxis and rideshare vehicles.

Uber and Lyft says masks are no longer needed for drivers and riders outside the city.

Boston

Masks are no longer required on Boston transit or airports according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Massachusetts Department of Transportation and Massachusetts Port Authority.

Masks are still required on RIDE paratransit service and some Regional Transit Authorities, so check the RTA.

Philadelphia

Masks are still required in airports, in accordance with the city’s mask mandate, even though they may not be required on your flight.

According to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) masks are not required on their vehicles, concourses, or stations.

San Francisco

You don’t need masks in airports, but you do need masks in several of the transit systems, including the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, Bay Area Rapid Transit and Caltrain.

Florida

Masks are optional on planes, trains, and buses.

Disney has officially lifted it’s mask mandate, making masks optional.

On Tuesday Disney updated their rules on the Disney’s website, making masks optional for all, although they recommend them for guests who are not fully vaccinated in indoor locations and enclosed transportation.

