Black Friday deals have just about come and gone. But step aside, because it’s time to make way for a very, very impressive Cyber Monday deal on a newly-announced PlayStation 4 bundle deal from Walmart.

As originally reported by Tom’s Guide, Walmart is expected to start selling an unprecedented PS4 bundle beginning at 12am ET on November 26. That’s midnight tonight on the east coast of the United States, and 9pm tonight, November 25, on the west coast.

The bundle will include one PS4 Slim console with 1TB of storage, one copy of the absurdly popular Red Dead Redemption 2 from Rockstar Games, and one bonus PS4 DuelShock 4 controller. All that for just $200? That’s just unheard of.

Walmart currently sells this bundle for about $300, an already very good deal. However, this Black Friday weekend has bore witness all over the internet to a $200 Spider-Man PS4 Slim bundle, and so far this Red Dead 2 bundle is the only thing to beat it.

Needless to say, Walmart’s bundle is very likely to sell out before morning light, so you might want to get your autofill information ready ahead of time.

Once again, this may be the best PS4 deal ever. When you take the retail costs of Read Dead Redemption 2 and a brand new DuelShock 4 controller separate from the console, you’re looking at an $80-$100 PlayStation 4. Yeesh.

Let us know down below if you’re lucky enough to snag one of these bundles!