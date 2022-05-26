Memorial Day Sales 2022: Target, Walmart, Macy’s & JC Penney

I don’t know about you but when I think of Memorial Day I think of fun, sun, and shopping!

Yes, Memorial Day, and the days leading up to it, is the perfect time to shop thanks to tons of deals on just about everything.

Need a new chaise lounge? Searching for a new laptop? Want to grill but don’t have a barbecue?

You can find all that and more on sale now through Memorial Day, which is Monday, May 31st.

From grills and patio furniture to summer clothes and the latest tech gadgets, there are deals everywhere- you just have to know where to look.

But if you don’t, not to worry because I do. I’ve put together a list of stores having Memorial Day 2022 sales, along with links to their sites and featured items.

Happy Memorial Day and Happy Shopping!

Shop Target in-stores and online now through Monday, May 30th for the following deals:

Shop in stores and online now through Monday, May 30th. Get an extra 20%, 15% or 10% off with the code MEMDAY. Order by noon for same day delivery; Spend $25 and pay $5 for same day delivery. Memorial Day deals include:

Clothing & Shoes : 25-40% off clothing for men women and kids. 30-40% off shoes. Featured deals : 30% off Levis for the family, bras & pajamas starting at $12.99, ONLINE ONLY : 50% off dresses.

: 30% off Levis for the family, bras & pajamas starting at $12.99, : 50% off dresses. Home: 25-40% off home goods. Featured deals: 50% off cutlery, Cuisinart Large Air Fryer Toaster: $329.99, Royal Luxe Lightweight Microfiber Color Down Alternative Twin Comforter: $24.99, ONLINE ONLY : Inspiration by Denmark 42-pc. set: $42.99.

: Inspiration by Denmark 42-pc. set: $42.99. Outdoor: 10-60% off indoor/outdoor furniture, including their annual mattress sale. Featured deals: Posturepedic Spring Bloom 12″ Medium Mattress- Queen: $439, 50% off pool floats, Kids 6 Station Swing Set with Seesaw and Canopy: $299, Agio Oasis Outdoor 7-piece Patio Set: $999 .

Up to 50% off select beauty items with the code GLAM10.

Walmart’s Memorial Day deals feature rollback’s on over 1,000 items in stores and online, with savings of up to 50% now through Monday, May 30th. Memorial sales include:

Shop in stores and online now through Monday, May 30th. Rewards members exclusive: Get $10 bonus for every $50 you spend. Get an extra 25% off with a code MEMORIAL. Memorial Day sales include:

Clothing: Up to 50% off styles for men, women and children. 40% off Champion Activewear, 25% off Champion slides, 30% off Levis for the family.

Home Sale: Up to 50% + an extra 30% off bedding, kitchen, bath and more with code HOME15 . Free delivery on furniture and mattresses through June 1st. Featured deals: Home Expressions Complete Bedding Set w/Sheets:$ $38-$59, Ninja Foodi 8-qt 9-in-1 Air Fryer/Pressure Cooker: $159.99, Abdul 4-pc Conversation Set Outdoor Furniture: $399.

. Free delivery on furniture and mattresses through June 1st. Featured deals: Home Expressions Complete Bedding Set w/Sheets:$ $38-$59, Ninja Foodi 8-qt 9-in-1 Air Fryer/Pressure Cooker: $159.99, Abdul 4-pc Conversation Set Outdoor Furniture: $399. Clearance: Up to 70% off select styles. Baby clothing starting at $3.99, Activewear for adults starting at $6.99.

