Mother’s Day Sales 2022: Target, Macy’s, Kohls & More

Mother’s Day is almost here, which means time is running out to find the perfect gift.

Luckily, there are a lot of great sales still going on, so you still have some time to find the right gift at the right price.

From clothes and sparkly jewels to kitchen gadgets and perfume, there’s a gift out there guaranteed to put a smile on mom’s face.

Read on for a rundown of sales from Target, Macy’s and more, along with links to their sites and delivery deadlines! (and check back on Sunday when sales are updated)

Remember, Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8.

Target

Use Target Circle and get $10 off when you spend $40 on women’s shoes and clothing.

Kitchen : Get up to 40% off kitchen gadgets, including: up to 30% off cookware and dinnerware, 60% off CRUXGG appliances

Home: Up to 25% off furniture, up to 50% off select Brightroom storage, and up to 20% off bedding & bath (with Target Circle)

Macy’s

Pick-up in-stores or order by May 3 for guaranteed Mother’s Day delivery.

Clothing : Get an extra 30% off (designer brands included) or get and extra 25% or 10% off select regular priced, clearance and sale items with the code FRIEND . 25% off Michael Kors. Work-to wear separates for under $150. 30% off INC

Up to 25% off women's shoes

Handbags & Shoes : 30% off Steve Madden with code FRIEND . 30% off Calvin Klein with code FRIEND .

: 30% off Steve Madden with code . 30% off Calvin Klein with code . Jewelry: Get an extra 30% off with code FRIEND. Bonus buy: 1/10 carat total weight diamond studs in sterling silver with any $25 purchase in-stores and online.

Kohl’s

Now through May 1st get an extra 25% off with the code GOSAVE25.

Kohl’s rewards: members get an extra $20 off in-store purchases of $100.

Clothing : up to 25% off + an additional 25% off with code GOSAVE25 on dresses. 25% off + an additional 25% off with code GOSAVE25 on Gaiam activewear. 30% off + an additional 25% off with code GOSAVE25 on FLX activewear.

: up to 25% off + an additional 25% off with code on dresses. 25% off + an additional 25% off with code on Gaiam activewear. 30% off + an additional 25% off with code on FLX activewear. Sephora & Kohl’s : perfume 25 and under and make-up for $35 and under.

: perfume 25 and under and make-up for $35 and under. Home: 55%-60% off bedding.

Walmart

Order by May 4 and use 2-day shipping for guaranteed Mother’s Day delivery.

Old Navy

Sign-up for text alerts and get $10 in Super Cash; Get 20% off when you sign-up for email alerts.

Select women’s styles starting at $8.

Now through May 1st: T-shirt dress sale: sleeveless mini $15 or short-sleeve midi $18

Activewear starting at $12.

Coach Outlet

Get 15% off when you sign-up for email alerts.

