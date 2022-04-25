NBA Playoffs 2022: Celtics Vs. Nets: Time, Streaming & Odds

Things are not looking good for the Nets.

They are down 3-0 to the Boston Celtics and while no team has ever come back after being down 3 games to none in a best of 7 series, anything can happen.

Just ask the Boston Red Sox. I know, different sport, but still, it could happen.

Not that I think it will. The fact is the Nets have been outplayed at every turn, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving being upstaged by arguably the best duo in the NBA, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The Nets have not shown up and I don’t see that changing.

But, for those who still believe, or want to cheer on Boston, read on to find out game time, streaming options and odds for game 4.

Game Date/ Time

Date: Monday, April 25

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Game Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV/Streaming Options

TV: TNT, NBC Sports

Live Streaming: NBC Sports App, FuboTV

Odds

Odds: BOS +105; BKN -115; Over/Under 220 (from Caesars Sportsbook)

Do you think the Nets can make the ultimate comeback?

Let me know your predictions below.

