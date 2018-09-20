Sony has announced the release of new gaming hardware, which they’re calling the PlayStation Classic.

The PS Classic is a mini version of the original PlayStation and comes preloaded with 20 original PS One games.

The complete games list for the PS Classic will be announced closer to launch, but it has already been confirmed that the device will include major titles including Final Fantasy VII, Ridge Racer Type 4, and Tekken 3.

Preorders for the PlayStation Classic are already live (and already selling out) at major retailers, including Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart, and sells for $99.99.

The mini console is said to be 45% smaller than the original PlayStation and comes packaged with two classic-style controllers so friends can play co-op right out of the box.

Nintendo has already released two of its own miniature classic game consoles, the NES Classic Edition and the SNES Classic Edition.

The NES version gives players access to 30 classic games, while the SNES version comes preloaded with 20 games, so it seems Sony is following suit from Nintendo’s example.

However, although the PS Classic and Nintendo’s classic consoles seem to compete well in terms of the size of their games list, it’s worth noting that the original PlayStation was a generation above the SNES and represented a significant milestone in 3D gaming.

Also, while the Nintendo Switch now offers some classic NES titles through its new Nintendo Switch Online Service, the PlayStation Classic is one of the only ways to play original PS One games on a modern home console.

Image: Sony

Backwards compatibility is not something Sony generally supports on its mainline PlayStation 4 console, despite the fact that Microsoft now implements Xbox and Xbox 360 backwards compatibility into the Xbox One. But perhaps, for some PlayStation fans, this is a step in the right direction.

The PlayStation Classic release date is December 3, 2018, just in time for the holidays.

—

What do you think of Sony’s mini console? Is it worth the $99.99? Would you prefer that Sony implemented backwards compatibility directly into the PS4, or is there a certain charm to the plug-and-play PS Classic?

Let us know your thoughts down below.