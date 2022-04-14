NY International Auto Show 2022: Tickets, Parking, Helpful Tips & More

Finally!

After a 2-year hiatus due to Covid, me and my kids are heading back to the happiest place on Earth – the NY International Auto Show (NYIAS).

What? You thought I was going to say Disney?

No, for me and my family nothing is more fun, or exhausting, than the auto show.

The show is returning to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in NYC this week and it promises to be bigger and better than ever. There are new cars, new exhibits, and a whole new level to explore thanks to the expansion of the center during the pandemic.

And I can help you with all of it.

Whether you already have tickets, want tickets, need help with parking, or just want to know what to expect because it’s your first time attending, it’s all right here.

NYIAS Dates/Times/Address

The show kicks off at the Jacob Javits Center this Friday April 15 and runs through Sunday, April 24, 2022.

The hours are Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET and Sundays from 10 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET.

The Javits Center is located on 11th. Avenue, between 34th and 40th streets.

Tickets

Tickets are still available at autoshowny.com.

Adult general admission is $17 and children (12 and under) are $7.

What To Expect/Exhibits

If you’ve never been to the auto show you are in for a treat.

There will be 2022-2023 cars of just about every make and model on display to sit in, admire, or even buy if you’re in the market.

Exotic and classic cars are also there too as well as the addition of 3-wheeled and 2-wheeled vehicles.

There is truly something for everybody.

As far as exhibits, there are some new things to see.

There will be an indoor Electric Vehicle Test Track featuring multiple brands to test. The “green” test track is built to simulate a drive in the country. How charming!

Then there is the new NRS Aftermarket Experience, in connection with the launch of NRS (Never Ride Stock) Magazine. This section features customized cars, trucks and bikes, live vinyl wrapping, charity scooter races, giveaways, car care demos and more.

Finally, for the first time ever, there is a personal micro mobility expo highlighting the newest “last mile” electric transportation, such as scooters and e-bikes.

Speaking of electric, there is a whole floor dedicated to not only electric vehicles, but charging solutions and consumer awareness programs.

I don’t know about your family, but I know mine wants to see EVERYTHING.

My boys will want to drool over every exotic and luxury car (complete with a story of what job they will have to purchase them).

My husband, and kids, will want to sit in EVERY car there to “test drive” and play pretend cab (as others look on angrily waiting for their turn).

To help you navigate this monster event, here are a few tips I’ve learned over the years to help you make the most of your experience.

Tips

You need to plan. The place is enormous, so use the auto show floor plan to help you navigate. There may be things you don’t want to see and the floor plan can help you save time and your sure to be aching feet. Plus, there is nothing like walking around for 3 hours with a whining 8-year old who can’t leave until they see the new 2023 Porsche.

Go early. And I mean it. You need to get there before the crowds or you will never get to see everything. Everyone wants to sit and test- and so do their kids, so you need to be there when they open to avoid long lines or have to skip a section. I also suggest avoiding the first day or late day Saturday/Sunday of either weekend.

Try to split your visit. You can do the show in one day, but it would be a looooong day and odds are you would need to skip some sections or exhibits- it’s that big. Plus, there will always be a wait at some section, which makes it hard to see and experience everything. Yes, it means purchasing 2 tickets, but it’s worth it- especially if you have kids with you.

Speaking of kids- make sure you are prepared! If your kids are young and can still go in a stroller-bring one. Otherwise, they, and you, will never survive. Older kids should be dressed comfortable and in sneakers. You should too- there’s a lot of walking and waiting, so the right shoes are essential.

As for food, they do have food on site to help you power through; prices are comparable to the zoo or an amusement park. No outside food is permitted, but if you have kids and throw some Oreo snack packs in your bag they won’t bother you.

Parking

There are parking garages all around the area; I suggest using Spot Hero for the best locations & pricing.

Are you planning to attend the 2022 NYIAS?

If so, share your experience with us!

