NYC Half Marathon 2022: time, street closures & more

The 2022 NYC Half Marathon takes place this Sunday, March 20, which means city streets will be flooded with runners while drivers search for alternate routes to get around thanks to dozens of street closures.
The United Airlines NYC Half Marathon is back after a 2-year hiatus, with around 25,000 runners expected to run the course, which stretches from Brooklyn to Manhattan.
Runners will start the race at 7 A.M sharp in Prospect Park Brooklyn and make their way to Central Park, passing through Times Square along the way; this is the only city event other than New Year’s Eve that closes Time Square to traffic.
To help you navigate the event, here is a list of all the expected street closures:
Brooklyn:
East Lake Drive between Ocean Avenue and East Drive
East Drive between East Lake Drive and Grand Army Plaza
Hill Drive between East Drive and Well House Drive
Well House Drive between Hill Drive and West Drive
South Lake Drive between West Drive and Park Circle
West Drive between South Lake Drive and Center Drive
Center Drive between West Drive and East Drive
Flatbush Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Flatbush Avenue Extension
Grand Army Plaza Oval
Flatbush Avenue Extension between Flatbush Avenue and Nassau Street
Manhattan:
Manhattan Bridge Upper Level (Manhattan-bound)
Canal Street between Chrystie Street and Allen Street
Allen Street between Canal Street and Division Street
Pike Street between Division Street and Cherry Street
Pike Slip between Cherry Street and South Street
South Street between Pike Slip and Montgomery Street
Montgomery Street FDR Entrance Ramp
FDR Drive (Northbound) between Montgomery Street and 42ndStreet
42nd Street FDR Exit Ramp
42nd Street between FDR Drive and 7th Avenue
7th Avenue between 42nd Street and 59th Street
West 44th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
59th Street between Columbus Circle and 5th Avenue
Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 60th Street
East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and Terrace Drive
Terrace Drive between East Drive and West Drive
West Drive between Terrace Drive and 7th Avenue
67th Street between Central Park West and West Drive
Center Drive between West Drive and 6th Avenue
Columbus Circle (Entire Circle)
Central Park West between Columbus Circle and 69th Street