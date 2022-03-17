NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2022: How to watch, live stream, street closures & more

Shake your shamrocks and pull out your bagpipes!

After a 2-year hiatus due to Covid the NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back and set to march down 5th avenue again this Thursday, March 17th.

The parade is a 260-year old tradition that was truly missed during the pandemic; last year it was held virtually, but let’s face it, it just wasn’t the same.

Whether you plan to go and join the revelers, watch on TV, stream it or just need to know what roads to avoid, we have all the information you need!

Read on to find out all the details for Thursday’s big event.

Start Time & Parade Route

The parade officially starts at 11 A.M., but the unofficial kick-off is bright and early at 8:30 A.M. with mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Then at 11 sharp the parade starts on 5th Avenue and East 44th Street.

Mayor Eric Adams, Governor Kathy Hochul, and Police Commissioner Keechant Seewell will get things started; they will be joined by marching bands and other officials as the parade makes it’s way down 5th Avenue to 79th street.

The parade ends at 3 P.M.

For a full list of participants, click this link.

How To Stream/Watch In-Person

For those who want to watch from home:

You can stream the mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on their official website.

You can watch the parade starting at 11 on NBC TV, streaming through the NBC website, or through the NBC app.

You can also stream through the St. Patrick’s Day parade YouTube channel.

For those who want to watch in-person, you’ll need to get an early start if you want front row seats to the action.

You can watch from any point along the 35-block route, but bear in mind there will be no port-a-potty’s along the way and the parade will occur no matter the weather.

Grandstand tickets are no longer available;reservations had to be made by March 1st.

Street Closures

Here’s a list of street closures for those who need to travel in and around the city; closures start at 12 A.M. on Thursday:

5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 86th Street

Madison Avenue between 63rd Street and 64th Stree

Madison Ave between 78th Street and 86th Street

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street

43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

84th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

85th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

