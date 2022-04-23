NYCRUNS Brooklyn Marathon/Half Marathon 2022 Street Closures, Route & More

On your mark, get set, go!

Thousands of racers will flood the streets of Brooklyn this Sunday for the NYCRUNS Brooklyn Marathon & Half Marathon, marking the 10th year of the event.

This year, however, will be a bit different as there is a new route to mark the races expansion from a half-marathon to a full marathon, giving runners the option of running either race.

Along with that new route there will be a slew of new street closures, so whether you want to cheer the racers on or avoid the traffic, read on to find out when the race is, where, and what streets are closed.

Marathon Time/Route

The marathon kicks off this Sunday, April 24, 2022 in 3 waves.

The race starts in North Brooklyn near McCarren Park. From there the course winds through Greenpoint, Williamsburg, DUMBO, and Downtown Brooklyn, then goes down Flatbush Avenue to Grand Army Plaza, where runners will make a loop on Eastern Parkway.

Half marathoners will finish at Prospect Park, while full marathon runners will loop down to Gravesend, ending in Brooklyn’s Backyard.

Wave 1: All Marathoners & Half Marathoners: 7:59 Pace or (Faster 7 a.m. start)

Wave 2: Half Marathoners 8:00 – 10:59 Pace (Faster 7:20 a.m. start )

Wave 3: Half Marathoners 10:00 Pace and After (7:40 a.m. start)

You can check the map for the full course by clicking here, which includes bathroom areas, cheer zones, and more.

For racers and fans, click here for more information on the race, bag check, the history and more.

Street Closures

Starting on Saturday, April 23 at 6 pm, parking will shut down on all streets marked for closure. Road closures will begin at 1 a.m. Sunday morning and will re-open in stages until 2 p.m. that afternoon.

Here’s the full list:

McCarren Park

Driggs Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and Lorimer Street

Manhattan Avenue between Driggs Avenue and Commercial Street

Commercial Street between Manhattan Avenue and Franklin Street

Franklin Street between Commercial Street and N 15th Street

N 15th Street between Franklin Street and Wythe Street

Wythe Street between N 15th Street and N 12th Street

N 12th Street between Wythe Street and Kent Avenue

Kent Avenue between N 12th Street and Williamsburg St West

Williamsburg St West between Kent Avenue and Flushing Avenue

Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg St West and Navy Street

Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street

York Street between Navy Street and Bridge Street

Bridge Street between York Street and Front Street

Front Street between Bridge Street and Jay Street

Jay Street between Front Street and John Street

John Street between Jay Street and Pearl Street

Pearl Street between John Street and Plymouth Street

Plymouth Street between Pearl Street and Main Street

Main Street between Plymouth Street and Water Street

Water Street between Main Street and Old Fulton Street

Old Fulton Street Street between Water Street and Cadman Plaza West

Cadman Plaza West between Old Fulton Street and Court Street

Court Street between Cadman Plaza West and Joralemon Street

Joralemon Street between Court Street and Fulton Street

Fulton Street between Joralemon Street and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between Fulton Street and Grand Army Plaza

Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Brooklyn Avenue

Grand Army Plaza

Prospect Park

Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Ocean Avenue

Ocean Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Parkside Avenue

Parkside Avenue between Ocean Avenue and Park Circle

Park Circle

Fort Hamilton Parkway between Park Circle and Prospect Expressway

Prospect Expressway

Ocean Parkway between Prospect Expressway and Quentin Road

Lorimer Street between Bedford Avenue and Baynard Street

Bedford Avenue between North 11th Street and Lorimer Street

Driggs Avenue between North 11th Street and Lorimer Street

Baynard Street between North 12th Street and Lorimer Street

Union Avenue between Driggs Avenue and North 12th Street

