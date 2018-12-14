Google has sent out promo codes for $100 off their Pixel 3 and $150 off their Pixel 3 XL phones to people who have signed up for their “Pixel tips” email newsletter.

The promo codes are designed to be ‘shared’ with friends.

The recipient gets the discount, the one providing the code receives a $100 credit to the Google Store (with a limit of three credits).

So full disclosure, if you use these promo codes, Consumer Press receives credit. The credit will to toward the purchase Google products for future reviews.

For the Pixel 3, the promo code is:

B-RNSE8VLIK0GNJ6J0N7YZC03

For the Pixel 3 XL, the promo code is:

B-RO06J8Y76B20TLZP3U3XSUZ

The promo codes are for use on the Google Store at https://store.google.com

They are good through December 31, 2018, according to the email that Google sent out.

There are a number of terms, including that the discounts are only available to residents of the US with US shipping addresses.

Google’s email indicates that there is a limit of three referrals, but that is in the ‘credit’ section. It’s unclear if the promo codes only work three times for the discount. If you try the codes above and they are refused, please let me know at [email protected] so I can edit this post.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are Google’s latest flagship phones. They were released in the US on Oct 18, 2018.

Will you be getting a Pixel 3 or 3 XL for yourself, or maybe getting one to give to a loved one for Christmas?

Leave your comments below, and be sure to share this post with your friends, family and followers – they’ll appreciate the chance to save some money!