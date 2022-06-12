Puerto Rican Day Parade 2022 Street Closures

Wave your flags and honk your horns, the NYC Puerto Rican Day Parade is back this Sunday, June 11, 2022 after a 2-year hiatus due to Covid.

This will be the parade’s 65th year, with more than 1.5 million people expected to line the streets of NYC dancing, eating, and celebrating the heritage and culture of Puerto Rico.

This year’s parade is expected to be bigger than ever, with 38 floats and 150 groups marching down 5th Avenue from 43rd street to 79th street.

The parade will be led by the grand marshal Miguel Cardona, the current U.S. Secretary of Education; King of the parade will be Nicky Jam, while the Godfather and Godmother will be Fat Joe and Angie Martinez.

Whether you plan to attend or just want to avoid the traffic jams, read on to find out what streets are closed and when.

Street Closures

The following streets will be closed; some may close a few hours before the parade’s official start time of 11 a.m. ET.

5th Avenue between 44th Street and 86th Street

6th Avenue between West 43rd Street and West 49th Street

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

44th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

45th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

46th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

47th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

48th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West 51st Street between Rockefeller Plaza and 5th Avenue

West 58th Street between Grand Army Plaza and 5th Avenue

East 60th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 64th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 66th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 69th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 70th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 84th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 85th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Madison Avenue between East 43rd Street and East 86th Street

Share this post on: