Restaurants Open Easter 2022 Deals & Hours: Applebees, Ruth’s Chris, Baskin Robbins & More

Hippity-hoppity Easter is almost here!

Easter is Sunday, April 17, which means if you haven’t already planned your Easter feast you need to get hoppin (see what I did there?)

Luckily, I have everything you need.

I’ve compiled a list of restaurants open this Easter, along with reservation details, catering menus and specials they are running for the holiday.

So, whether you want a fancy meal in a restaurant, fast-food, or catering for a feast in your home with family and friends, all you need to do is check the list and click.

Applebee’s: Applebee’s is open on Easter Sunday and although they don’t have a special menu they do have all their usual offerings for a casual Easter meal.

Baskin Robbins: If you’re in charge of dessert head over to Baskin Robbins, which has 3 Easter cakes to choose from: the Bunny Face Cake, The Hopscotch Bunny Cake or the Speckled Egg Cake.

All of the cakes can be customized in terms of flavors, but you must order at least 24-hours in advance; and not all cakes are available in all locations.

You can also order online through Doordash.

Bertucci’s: Whether you want to dine out or eat at home (and not cook) Bertucci’s has you covered. They have 2 packages which are available for dining in the restaurant or for take-out/delivery:

Package 1 has their signature rolls, Caesar salad, your choice of one of their famous brick oven pizzas and a mini Easter cannoli topped with M&Ms for $12 per person.

Package 2 has their signature rolls, Caesar salad, your choice of entree (Spaghetti & Meatballs, Chicken Parmesan & Spaghetti, Chicken Piccata & Fettuccine , Shrimp Rossini , Rigatoni, Broccoli & Chicken or Rigatoni Abruzzi) and a mini Easter cannoli topped with M&Ms, also for $12 per person.

Visit Bertucci’s Easter Weekend page to make reservations or place a catering order; orders can be picked up between April 15-17. Delivery is also available.

Boston Market: They are open from 12 p.m. ET on Easter Sunday and will be serving their regular offerings. They also have a variety of heat and serve options if you want to cater.

Boston Market offers meals for 3-6, or 6-12 as well as a la carte, so if you are the one bringing the sweet potatoes or green beans, you don’t even have to cook!

Order at least 24-hours in advance; you can pick-up your orders any time between April 13th- April 17th.

Meals for 12 include either a boneless or spiral ham, rotisserie chicken, meatloaf or BBQ ribs (where available), two 32-ounce mashed potatoes, one 32-ounce gravy, two 32-ounce mac n’ cheese, one 32-ounce sweet potato casserole, one 32-ounce creamed spinach, twelve cornbread and two 9-inch apple pies for $139.

Meals for 6 include the same meats as above, with one 32-ounce mashed potatoes, one 32-ounce creamed spinach, one 32-ounce gravy, one 32-ounce sweet corn, six fresh-baked cornbread, and one 9-inch Apple Pie for $94.99

There is also an essential meal for 6 which includes half a ham, one 32-ounce gravy, one 32-ounce mashed potatoes, six fresh-baked cornbread and one 32-ounce sweet corn for $89.99.

Visit Boston Market’s Easter page for full details.

Carvel: You’ll feel hoppy when you see the adorable cakes Carvel has for Easter.

Choose from their Easter Egg cake, Bunny Cake or their Bunny Robert and Bunny Robin cake.

See Carvel’s Easter Cakes page to discover what cakes are available in your area.

Cracker Barrel: Is open and they have 3 different heat-n-serve meals, ranging in price from $99 to $149.

Pre-order now, as supplies are limited. Meals can be picked up between April 14-17.

The 3 meals are:

Easter Ham Feast – This meal feeds 8-10 people and includes a sliced and sugared spiral ham, 3 sides of your choice, mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls, and a peach cobbler. The price starts at $149.99 (depending on sides and extras you choose).

Easter Ham Family Dinner – This is similar to the first deal, except you choose 2 sides instead of 3, and get an order of their sweet yeast rolls. Dessert is not included with this option and costs $99.99. Feeds 4-6 people.

Prime Rib meal- If you don’t like ham you can choose this meal; it includes Prime Rib with Horseradish and au jus, 2 sides, mashed potatoes, gravy and the sweet rolls. No dessert with this option, which costs $124.99. Feeds 4-6 people.

Visit Cracker Barrel’s catering page for more information and to order.

Dairy Queen: Dairy Queen is open and has 6 different Easter themed cakes to choose from, including the Circle of Daisies, Easter Chick and Carrot Ring. Select cakes are available at select locations.

See DQ’s Easter Cakes here.

Denny’s: If Easter brunch is your thing check out Denny’s. They will be open for normal hours on Easter Sunday serving all their regular fare.

FOGO de Chao: If you feel like dressing up and celebrating in style, FOGO de Chao is the place to go.

This amazing Brazilian steakhouse is serving brunch and dinner on Easter Sunday. They have a fixed price menu, with kids eating at half-price and kids under 6 eat for free with the purchase of the Full Churrasco Experience; Here’s FOGO de Chao reservation page.

They also have an Easter-to-go package available for pick-up/delivery.

IHOP: Another great brunch option that’s open is IHOP.

They are going to be open Easter Sunday operating under normal business hours.

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks: They are open Easter Sunday with an Easter special starting at $39 a person.

The special includes soup or salad, choice of entrees (including crab and stuffed shrimp salmon, seared sea scallops, Chilean sea bass Oscar and Filet Mignon) and a desert.

Click here for reservations.

Olive Garden: If you’re craving pasta for Easter head over to Olive Garden.

Reservations aren’t necessary and there is no special menu, but see Olive Garden’s specials page to view their offerings, including take-home and delivery options.

Outback Steakhouse: Although there is no special menu, Outback Steakhouse is open this Easter and also has take-home/delivery deals.

Visit Outback Steakhouse’s site to view their menu and catering options.

Red Lobster: If seafood is your thing, head over to Red Lobster this Easter and try their Three From the Sea special (soup or salad, individual starter and entree) for $15.99.

See RedLobster.com for more information.

Ruby Tuesday: Ruby Tuesday is open this Easter and once again will be serving a fantastic brunch; visit RubyTuesday.com for their full menu.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse: Dine in style, either at the restaurant or at home with Ruth’s Chris.

If you’re dining in the restaurant, their Celebration feast includes a seasonal classic starter (Lobster bisque or salad, entrée (Steak & Shrimp or Surf & Turf), personal side (creamed spinach or garlic mashed potatoes) and dessert.

Their take home celebration feast is only available for pick-up April 16-17 and includes Roasted Beef Tenderloin, a starter, two sides and four chocolate sin cakes for $195.

See Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse Easter Specials page for reservation and details.

The Cheesecake Factory: The Cheesecake Factory will be open on Easter, serving brunch and dinner. Visit The Cheesecake Factory for reservations.

What are your plans for Easter 2022?

Let me know how you plan to celebrate and be sure to share this post with your family and friends!

