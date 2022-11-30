Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting 2022 Street Closures

It’s beginning to look a lot like….. street closures and gridlock!

The annual Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center in NYC takes place tonight, Wednesday, November 30th, which means travel is going to be a nightmare in and around the city.

The 82-foot Norway Spruce form the New York town of Queensbury will kick off the unofficial start to the holiday season at 7 p.m. EST, decked out in over 50,000 LED lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star.

Street Closures are as follows:

49th Street and 50th Street near Rockefeller Center will be closed today, Wednesday, November 30th, starting at 11 a.m. At 1 p.m., 48th Street and 51st Street will also be closed.

After the tree lighting ceremony, 49th and 50th Streets near Rockefeller Center will be closed to vehicles every day from 11 a.m. to midnight.

In addition, 5th Avenue, from 48th street to 57th street, will also be closed for pedestrians from 12 p.m to 6 p.m EST on three Sundays in December: Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, so people can stroll and see the store windows and the tree.

