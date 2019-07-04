It’s referred to as “the 100 deadliest days for drivers.”

It stretches from the end of May to early September.

We are in the thick of it right now.

Laura Adams, a safety and education analyst at DriversEd.com, told Consumer Press that the summer holidays lead to more crowded roads; there are more young drivers out of school; and that there’s an increase in drinking and driving over the holidays.

“All these reasons are why the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day is known as the 100 deadliest days for drivers,” said Adams.

“Teenage drivers are statistically more likely to get into car accidents than adults. This is why young drivers pay higher auto insurance rates compared to older drivers. In general, teens have less driving experience, which can result in poor decision-making behind the wheel. Additionally, teens are prone to taking more driving risks, such as speeding, changing lanes erratically, or not yielding to other vehicles or pedestrians.”

When asked what parents can do to help their teenagers be safer drivers, Adams stressed being a good role model:

“Demonstrate safe behavior by never driving while you’re distracted. Common distractions to avoid include eating, reading, applying makeup, shaving, and using a phone to talk or text.

“According to a recent survey by DriversEd.com, more than 30% of drivers said they use their phones while driving more than they should. Almost one-quarter of survey participants admitted to extremely dangerous behavior, including using social media, watching videos, and recording video behind the wheel. It’s important for parents and teens to discuss the potentially deadly consequences of taking your attention off the road, even for a few seconds.”

Adams said that distractions are a danger for older drivers as well:

“Putting your phone in the glove box before you begin driving is a good way to avoid the temptation of responding to incoming calls, texts, and social media alerts. Leaving more time to arrive at your destination can help you feel less rushed or stressed while driving. Also, make sure that your vehicle is in good condition and can safely handle seasonal challenges, such as driving during thunderstorms, snowstorms, or icy road conditions.”

Adams also warned against driving while high:

“Most people understand that driving and driving is extremely dangerous. However, according to a recent DriversEd.com survey, 26% of respondents were not aware that driving while high is illegal. So, be sure you never drive after using marijuana, even if it’s legal for recreational use where you live.”

