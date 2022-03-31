Saint Peter’s Peacock Parade Route, Street Closures & TV Streaming

The fairytale season for Saint Peter’s Peacocks isn’t over yet!

To commemorate their historic run as the lowest-seeded team (No.15) in NCAA history to make it to the Élite 8, Jersey City will host a parade and pep rally for them this Friday, April 1, 2022.

For those who want to attend or watch, I’ll tell you everything you need to know, including who will be there, the parade route, TV info and what streets will be closed.

Parade Time/Route

The parade starts on Friday, April 1 at 2 P.M. ET at the Statue of Abraham Lincoln; it will then proceed down JFK boulevard, ending in front of Saint Peter’s University.

The parade will be followed by a pep rally at the school, where Jersey City Mayor Steven M. Fulop will gift the team with keys to the city.

Street Closures

If you plan to attend or need to travel in the area there will be street closures. Expect street closures in and around JFK boulevard, including:

Kensington Avenue

Fairview Avenue

Fairmont Avenue

Belmont Avenue

Street closures are also expected in and around the university; we will have more details on the closures as we get closer to the parade.

If you are attending and want a good view you need to get there early; the parade route is expected to be packed with people, as is the university square. The best views will be front and center along JFK boulevard

TV/Streaming

NBC 4 New York will air live coverage nationwide of the parade starting at 2 P.M. E.T. on Friday, April 1. You can watch on tv, at nbc.com or through the NBC app.

CBS 2 New York will also air and stream via cbs.com or the CBS app for Google and Apple.

We will update you if other stations pick up coverage.

The Peacocks were the Cinderellas of the NCAA tournament. They came in and upset No. 2 Kentucky, No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 Purdue to make it to the regionals, where they lost to No. 8 North Carolina.

