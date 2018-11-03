In the market for a new iPod, iMac or Apple watch?

If so, now is the time to shop because many retailers will be slashing prices on all Apple products for Black Friday. And based on the leaked ads there are going to be some major savings.

Some retailers, like Amazon and Walmart, have already started their pre-Black Friday sales, but none have unveiled any deal for Apple, but they’re coming!

And to make sure you’re ready when they do, here is a rundown of the best deals, by category of what to expect, courtesy of BestBlackFriday.com.



Apple iPhone Black Friday Sales



Target



Get a free $250 Target gift card if you activate an iPhone Xs or iPhone XS Max using Verizon, Sprint or AT&T

Get a free $150 Target gift card if you activate an iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8 or iPhone X through Verizon, Sprint or AT&T.

Sam’s Club

November 10th ONLY, get a Sam’s Club Gift Card for up to $300 if you buy and activate using an installment or subsidy of select iPhones.

As of now there is no leak of Best Buy’s ad and Apple deals, but we will update as soon as it’s available.

Apple Watch Black Friday Sales





Target

Get the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular): $299.99 (save $80).

Get the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS): $199.99 (save $80) .



Costco

November 6th through the 15th ONLY, get $40 Off Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm Silver or 42mm Space Gray).



Sam’s Club

November 10th ONLY get up to $50 Off Select Apple Watch Models (Nov. 10th Only)

We should mention that the all-new Apple Watch Series 4 is the better option as it has unparalleled smartphone technology, but there aren’t any major deals expected on it.

Apple iPad Black Friday Sales



Target

Get the Apple iPad Mini 4 starting at $249.99 (save $150).

Get the Apple iPad starting at $249.99 (save $80).

Costco

November 6th through the 15th:

Apple iPad 9.7” 32GB: $249.99 (save $70)

Apple iPad 9.7” 128GB: $349.99 (save $50).

Sam’s Club

November 10th ONLY get up to $150 off select Apple iPad models.

What do you think of these 2018 Black Friday Apple deals? Tell us below and be sure to share with your family and friends so they can get in on these great deals too!

And remember to check back in with us, as we will update as more deals from more retailers become available