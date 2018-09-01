Showtime is streaming movies and original shows for free this Labor Day weekend.

The free weekend includes three of Showtime’s networks: Showtime, Showtime on Demand, and Showtime Anywhere.

Some of the shows and movies included on Showtime will be: Enemy Of The State, The Sum Of All Fears, Legally Blond, The Rock, A River Runs Through It, War Horse, A Dog’s Purpose, Scarface, Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, Jurassic Park, and seasons 4, 5, and 6 of Shameless.

According to Showtime’s press release, the free weekend will also include a sampling of the premier of Jim Carrey’s new Showtime comedy, Kidding.

Through Showtime on Demand and Showtime Anywhere, viewers will have the opportunity to watch The Affair, Captain Fantastic, Who Is America?,

The Circus The Chi, Twin Peaks, Homeland, Ray Donovan, The Fourth Estate, Baby Driver, Patriots Day, The Edge Of Seventeen, Doc, Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow, Eric Clapton: Life In 12 Bars, Love Means Zero, and Smilf, amongst others.

Showtime’s free preview weekend is advertised to start on Aug 31, but their release doesn’t say at exactly what time. It goes through Labor Day Monday, Sept 3, 2018.

The free weekend is available through most cable and streaming TV providers, including Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Frontier, Mediacom, Optimum, RCN, Sling, SuddenLink, U-verse, Fios, Xfinity, and a large number of other network carriers listed here.

