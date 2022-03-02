Similac Formula Recall Expands Following 2 Possible Infant Deaths

Abbott Laboratories, the makers of Similac and other baby formulas, is expanding their recall after a second suspected death of an infant who consumed their product.

Initially, the company issued a recall on February 17th for select Similac, Alimentum and Elecare formulas produced by a facility in Sturgis, Michigan.

Now, the recall has expanded to include Similac PM 60/40, lot code 27032K800, which was distributed in the United States and Israel.

According to the FDA, a child who consumed formula from this lot developed Cronobacter sakazakii and soon passed away. This is the second reported death in connection with this recall.

In total, there have been four reports of Cronobacter sakazakii infections in infants who drank these formulas, as well as one case of Salmonella Newport infection.

As of now, if you have any Abbott products with lot codes starting with the numbers 22 through 37, or with a code on the container containing K8, SH or Z2, in combination with an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or later, you should not use it, according to the FDA.

The recall is only for powders and does not include any of their liquid formulas.

In a statement to CNN on Monday, Abbott released a statement saying “We value the trust parents place in us for high quality and safe nutrition and we’ll do whatever it takes to keep that trust.”

Cronobacter bacteria is known to cause severe, even life-threatening inflammation and infections in children around the brain and spinal area.

According to the FDA symptoms may include: irritability, poor feeding, rash, jaundice, lethargy, temperature changes, abnormal movements, grunting breaths, or blood in the urine or stool, according to the FDA.

Contact your pediatrician or go to the nearest emergency room if you notice any of these symptoms.

This recall comes at a time when the United States is already facing a formula shortage.

