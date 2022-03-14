St. Patrick’s Day 2022 Food & Drink Deals: Eat, Drink & Be Green

Eat, drink, and be Irish this week as restaurants, bars and more are offering some great deals in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

From free donuts to bar crawls, there is something for everyone now through March 17th. Some offers are even running through the end of the month!

Below is a list of where, when and how to cash in on all the specials in and around the city. Top of the day to you all!

Food

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is celebrating with their “colorful $5 “Saintly Sips”. Their drinks include the Pot O’ Gold Colada ( piña colada with Captain Morgan rum and a splash of mango) and the Tipsy Leprechaun, (made with Jameson Irish whiskey, blue curaçao, sweet and sour, melon liqueur, lemon lime soda and a sparkly gold sugar rim).

Pair them with their new impossible cheeseburger or their new sugar-dusted donut dippers!

Baskin Robbins

The ice cream giant teamed up with cookie giant Oreo to create a new flavor: Golden Oreos Irish Cream Ice Cream.

The new flavor is available now nationwide for a limited time so grab some before it’s gone!

Chili’s

For the month of March their $5 margarita is the Lucky Jameson (made with, what else? Irish whiskey, as well as triple sec tequila, and a fresh sour mix.

It’s available for dine-in and to-go all month long.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is the place to get lucky this St. Paddy’s Day. If you go in wearing green you can snag yourself a free donut.

They also have a St. Patrick’s Day Collection, featuring four new themed donuts. Finally, for 2 DAYS ONLY, March 16 and 17, the O’riginal Glazed Donut will be available!

Sonic

Now through St. Paddy’s Day corn dogs are half off.

STK Steakhouse

Now through March 21st get $5 orders of lil’ Corned Beef Sliders (served with tater tots).

Also, you can get their Leprechaun Stiletto cocktail for just $9 from 3 to 6 P.M. every day through March 18th.

Wendy’s

This isn’t technically a ST. Patrick’s Day deal, but you can get 50% off all breakfast orders when you order through the app.

You can also get 1 Dave’s Single for $1 every day through the end of the month when ordering through their app.

Drinks & More

Dead Rabbit

This Irish Bar is celebrating all day long, from 10A.M to 2 A.M. and will feature live music, draft brews, and some whiskey-based Irish cocktails.

They’ll also be serving traditional Irish dishes for free, such as lamb stew.

House of Yes

You’re sure to get your money’s worth at House of Yes’ Get Lucky-themed Dirty Thursday party. Admission is just $10, with aerialists, live DJ sets and dance performances.

Runs from 10 P.M. to 4 A.M.

Loreley Beer Garden

It’s not St. Patrick’s Day without green beer so head over to Loreley’s, where they’ll be serving green beer and green frozen margaritas. Their green beer and Guinness pints are just$9!

Pier 15

Head over to Pier 15’s outdoor bar, Watermark, where you can rent your own personal cabin and drink from a mini-keg!

The fun starts at 3 P.M. with drink specials, including Irish Margaritas, draft beers, and mini-kegs of pilsner or kölsch. Food choices include bangers and mash, corned beef and cabbage sliders with Guinness mustard, and Guinness Pot Pie with lamb and beef.

Admission is free or you can click here for VIP Seating, which starts at $30.

St. Patrick’s Day Cruise 2022

From 7-9 P.M. the bar on the Hudson ( located at Pier 36) will have an Irish cruise, with green beer, specialty cocktails, Irish dishes like beef stew and some yummy green velvet cupcakes.

For $59 you can get a premium ticket, which gives you access to an open bar consisting of wine and beer.

NYC Bar Crawl

St. Paddy’s day wouldn’t be complete without a proper bar crawl!

Stretching from the East Village to Kip’s Bay, the Kiss Me I’m Irish: NYC St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl is a can’t miss event.

Starting at 6 P.M., head over to DROM’s music venue in the East Village with your pre-purchased ticket confirmation. They’ll give you a wristband and a map with all the participating bars.

With your wristband you get free entry and access to specials like $3 whiskey shots, $5 mixed drinks, and $4 beer until 11 P.M. Tickets start at $15.

