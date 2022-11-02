Starbuck Holiday Cups & Drinks Are Back-Check Out The Menu/Designs Here!

Halloween is barely in our rear-view mirrors but that’s not stopping Starbuck from rolling out the holiday cheer!

Their beloved and much sought-after holiday cups and drinks will be available starting tomorrow, Thursday, November 3rd and you can get a sneak peak here!

This year marks the 25th Anniversary of the holiday cups, which made their debut in 1977. To celebrate, Starbucks is unveiling 4 new designs, which the company says is modeled after a “gift” theme. You can check all 4 designs out below.

The 4 cups are:

Gift-Wrapped Magic. Resembling gift wrap, it is a red and green cup with “wavy ribbons and shimmering sparkles”.

Frosted Sparkle. Featuring starbursts and diamond shapes with a crisp mint green backdrop.

Ornament Wonder. The standard white Starbucks cup gets some pizzazz with a pattern of holiday symbols, such as ornaments and Christmas trees.

Cozy Evergreen. The bright red cup has a pretty pattern of white Christmas trees.

And of course, to go with all these festive cups are some festive drinks- and a new holiday treat!

On the menu this year will be the return of several Starbucks classics, including Peppermint Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, and the Irish Cream Cold Brew. They are also bringing back the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, which was a huge success after its introduction last year.

Joining them is the new Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, which Starbucks describes as “a creamy chocolate filling confection with notes of cinnamon and coffee swirled into buttery brioche-inspired dough. It’s topped with mint chocolate chips and chopped pistachios.”

As of yet, there is no word on when or if Starbucks will be having Red Cup Day, the day when they give away a reusable, limited-edition red cup with any order of a holiday or fall beverage.

Are you excited about the new holiday cups and menu at Starbucks?

Let us know below and be sure to share the news with your family and friends!

Share this post on: