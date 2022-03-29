Streaming Free: Stargate Movie, SG1, Atlantis, StarGate Universe, The Ark of Truth, Continuum

True story: I’ve been binging Stargate SG-1 over the last week.

Just yesterday, I was thinking I should track down every episode of Stargate SG-1, plus the original 1994 Stargate movie, Stargate: The Ark of Truth, Stargate Continuum, Stargate Atlantis, and Stargate Universe, and do a story on where to find them.

Then this morning I woke up to the news that Pluto TV is launching a 24/7 Stargate channel.

All Stargate, all the time.

Wow, that made this article easier to write than I expected!

Pluto’s Stargate channel starts on April 1, 2022. And yes, I confirmed with Pluto spokesman that this was real and not an elaborate April Fools joke.

Unfortunately, at least for now, the entire Stargate library is not included – but most of it is.

Pluto TV will be streaming:

Stargate the Movie (1994)

Stargate SG-1 Seasons 1–5 (1997-2002)

Stargate Atlantis Seasons 1–2 (2004-2006)

Stargate Universe Seasons 1–2 (2009-2011)

Stargate: The Ark of Truth (2008)

Stargate: Continuum (2008)

What’s missing is SG-1, seasons 6-10, which included some of the best story arcs of course, and Stargate Atlantis, seasons 3-5.

Where can you find those?

All 10 seasons of Stargate SG-1 are on Netflix with a subscription, or can be bought or rented on iTunes, Vudo or Google Play.

All 5 seasons of Stargate Atlantis are on Hulu Plus with a subscription, or can be bought or rented on iTunes, Vudo or Google Play.

Unfortunately, they are not available on Amazon Prime in the US and they are not on any free streaming platforms.

Will you be tuning in to watch Stargate?

Click on the comments link below and leave your thoughts!