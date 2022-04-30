TD Five Boro Bike Tour 2022 Street Closures, Route & More

Let’s ride!
The TD Five Boro Bike Tour is back this Sunday, May 1st, 2022, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever!
After being delayed last year until August and limiting participants to 20,000, this year the race is back where it belongs: on the first weekend in May, with 32,000 cyclists scheduled to ride through the 5 boroughs.
Think of it like the NYC marathon, except it’s on bikes and it’s not a competition. It’s for charity (which is why it’s called a tour and not a race).
It’s a car-free, 40-mile recreational ride across the boroughs for anyone ages 3 and up to raise funds for free bike education programs.
It’s a good time for a good cause!
And along with all the excitement, participants, and fans cheering along the course is a ton of street closures, bridge closures, and more.
Read on to find out when the tour is, key information for participants, and of course, a complete list of street and bridge closures.
Bike Tour Date/Time
Date: The TD Five Boro Bike Tour starts Sunday, May 1st, and is sponsored by Bike New York.
Time: The bikers start in waves, with the first wave starting at 7 a.m. ET and the last wave starting at 10:25 a.m. ET.
Bike Tour Route
The route begins in Lower Manhattan, heads north via 6th Avenue through the middle of Central Park and then continues into Harlem and the Bronx via the Madison Avenue Bridge.
Bikers then re-enter Manhattan, travelling south along the East River onto the FDR Drive. The route then crosses the Queensboro Bridge into Queens before heading south across the Pulaski Bridge into Brooklyn.
Riders then go over the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway via the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge into Staten Island.
Rider Information
All participants must be fully vaccinated to compete. All human-powered bikes (recumbent, unicycle, tandem, etc, ) along with pedal-assist e-bikes are permitted,
You can see a full list of FAQ’s by clicking here.
Bridge Closures
Courtesy of the MTA, the Verrazano-Narrow Bridge’s lower level (Staten Island-bound_ will be closed until 7 p.m. ET, as will the BQE’s westbound approach to the bridge.
Other Verrazzano lane closures are:
- One lower level Brooklyn-bound lane from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.
- The Bay Street exit from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET
- The 92nd Street entrance ramp to the Staten Island-bound lower level from 12 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET
- Belt Parkway entrance ramp to the Staten Island-bound Lower Level from 12 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET
- The Lily Pond Avenue exit from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET
- The Robert F. Kennedy Bridge’s southbound FDR Drive ramp from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET. All traffic headed south must exit the bridge at East 125th Street.
- The Hugh L. Carey Tunnel’s exit headed west onto the BQE will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.
Street Closures
The following streets will be closed on Sunday, May 1st starting at 12 a.m. ET.
Manhattan Portion:
- Greenwich Street between Battery Place and Morris Street
- Trinity Place between Morris Street and Liberty Street
- Church Street between Liberty Street and Canal Street
- Chambers Street between Broadway and West Broadway
- Worth Street between Broadway and West Broadway
- Canal Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between Franklin Street and West 59th Street
- West 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- Grand Army Plaza between West 59th Street and East Drive
- East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and Center Drive
- Center Drive between 5th Avenue and East Drive
- East Drive between Center Drive and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard
- Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between West 110th Street and West 135th Street
- East / West 135th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Madison Avenue
- Madison Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street
- Madison Avenue Bridge (Bronx-bound)
- Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (Southbound) between 3rd Avenue Bridge and East 116th Street
- East 116th Street between FDR Drive and Pleasant Avenue
- Pleasant Avenue between East 116th Street and East 114th Street
- Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (Southbound) between 116th Street and 63rd Street Exit
- East 63rd Street between FDR Drive (Southbound) and Queensboro Bridge Exit
- Queensboro Bridge Exit between East 63rd Street and East 60th Street
- Queensboro Bridge Upper Level (Manhattan-bound)
- Peter Minuit Plaza between State Street and South Street
- Whitehall Street between South Street and Water Street
- State Street between Whitehall Street and Battery Place
- Battery Place between State Street and West Street
- Morris Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street
- Albany Street between West Street and Greenwich Street
- Greenwich Street between Rector Street and Cedar Street
- West Broadway between Vesey Street and Barclay Street
- West Broadway between Murray Street and Warren Street
- Rector Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street
- Cedar Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street
- Liberty Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street
- Dey Street between Broadway and Church Street
- Vesey Street between West Street and West Broadway
- Barclay Street between Broadway and West Broadway
- Warren Street between West Street and West Broadway
- Murray Street between Broadway and West Broadway
- Duane Street between Broadway and West Broadway
- Thomas Street between Broadway and West Broadway
- Leonard Street between Broadway and West Broadway
- Franklin Street between Broadway and West Broadway
- White Street between Broadway and West Broadway
- Walker Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- Lispenard Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
Bronx Portion:
- 138th Street between Madison Avenue Bridge and 3rd Avenue
- 3rd Avenue between 138th Street and 3rd Avenue Bridge
- Rider Avenue between 138th Street and 137th Street
- 137th Street between Rider Avenue and 3rd Avenue
- 3rd Avenue Bridge (Manhattan-bound)
Queens Portion:
- 21st Street between Queens Plaza South and Hoyt Avenue North
- Queens Plaza South between 21st Street and Vernon Boulevard / Alternate Route
- Hoyt Avenue North between 21st Street and 19th Street
- 19th Street between Hoyt Avenue North and Ditmars Boulevard
- Ditmars Boulevard between 19th Street and Shore Boulevard
- Shore Boulevard between Ditmars Boulevard and Astoria Park South
- Astoria Park South between Shore Boulevard and14th Street
- 14th Street between Astoria Park South and 31st Avenue
- 31st Avenue between 14th Street and Vernon Boulevard
- Vernon Boulevard between 31st Avenue and 44th Drive
- 44th Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 11th Street
- 11th Street between 44th Drive and Pulaski Bridge
- Pulaski Bridge (Brooklyn-bound)
Brooklyn Portion:
- McGuinness Boulevard between Pulaski Bridge and Greenpoint Avenue
- Java Street between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street
- Greenpoint Avenue between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street
- Franklin Street between Java Street and North 14th Street
- Kent Avenue between North 14th Street and Williamsburg Street West
- Williamsburg Street West between Kent Avenue and Flushing Avenue
- Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street
- North Elliot Place between Flushing Avenue and Park Avenue
- Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street
- York Street between Navy Street and Gold Street
- Gold Street between York Street and Front Street
- Front Street between Gold Street and Old Fulton Street
- Old Fulton between Furman Street and Prospect Street
- Cadman Plaza West between Prospect Street and Tillary Street
- Tillary Street between Cadman Plaza West and Adams Street
- Brooklyn Bridge Promenade between Tillary Street and Centre Street
- Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue
- Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Columbia Street
- Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and BQE West Entrance Columbia Street
- BQE / Gowanus Expressway between BQE West Entrance Columbia Street and Verrazano
- Verrazano Bridge Lower Level (Staten Island-bound)
Staten Island Portion:
- Bay Street between New York Avenue and Hylan Boulevard
- Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Edgewater Street
- Edgewater Street/ Front Street between Hylan Boulevard and Hannah Street
- Hannah Street between Front Street and Bay Street
- Bay Street between Hannah Street and Richmond Terrace
- Richmond Terrace between Bay Street and Nicholas Street Wall Street between Richmond
- Terrace and Dead End