TD Five Boro Bike Tour 2022 Street Closures, Route & More

Let’s ride!

The TD Five Boro Bike Tour is back this Sunday, May 1st, 2022, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever!

After being delayed last year until August and limiting participants to 20,000, this year the race is back where it belongs: on the first weekend in May, with 32,000 cyclists scheduled to ride through the 5 boroughs.

Think of it like the NYC marathon, except it’s on bikes and it’s not a competition. It’s for charity (which is why it’s called a tour and not a race).

It’s a car-free, 40-mile recreational ride across the boroughs for anyone ages 3 and up to raise funds for free bike education programs.

It’s a good time for a good cause!

And along with all the excitement, participants, and fans cheering along the course is a ton of street closures, bridge closures, and more.

Read on to find out when the tour is, key information for participants, and of course, a complete list of street and bridge closures.

Bike Tour Date/Time

Date: The TD Five Boro Bike Tour starts Sunday, May 1st, and is sponsored by Bike New York.

Time: The bikers start in waves, with the first wave starting at 7 a.m. ET and the last wave starting at 10:25 a.m. ET.

Bike Tour Route

The route begins in Lower Manhattan, heads north via 6th Avenue through the middle of Central Park and then continues into Harlem and the Bronx via the Madison Avenue Bridge.

Bikers then re-enter Manhattan, travelling south along the East River onto the FDR Drive. The route then crosses the Queensboro Bridge into Queens before heading south across the Pulaski Bridge into Brooklyn.

Riders then go over the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway via the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge into Staten Island.

Rider Information

All participants must be fully vaccinated to compete. All human-powered bikes (recumbent, unicycle, tandem, etc, ) along with pedal-assist e-bikes are permitted,

You can see a full list of FAQ’s by clicking here.

Bridge Closures

Courtesy of the MTA, the Verrazano-Narrow Bridge’s lower level (Staten Island-bound_ will be closed until 7 p.m. ET, as will the BQE’s westbound approach to the bridge.

Other Verrazzano lane closures are:

One lower level Brooklyn-bound lane from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

The Bay Street exit from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET

The 92nd Street entrance ramp to the Staten Island-bound lower level from 12 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET

Belt Parkway entrance ramp to the Staten Island-bound Lower Level from 12 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET

The Lily Pond Avenue exit from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET

The Robert F. Kennedy Bridge’s southbound FDR Drive ramp from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET. All traffic headed south must exit the bridge at East 125th Street.

The Hugh L. Carey Tunnel’s exit headed west onto the BQE will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

Street Closures

The following streets will be closed on Sunday, May 1st starting at 12 a.m. ET.

Manhattan Portion:

Greenwich Street between Battery Place and Morris Street

Trinity Place between Morris Street and Liberty Street

Church Street between Liberty Street and Canal Street

Chambers Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Worth Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Canal Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between Franklin Street and West 59th Street

West 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Grand Army Plaza between West 59th Street and East Drive

East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and Center Drive

Center Drive between 5th Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between Center Drive and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between West 110th Street and West 135th Street

East / West 135th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Madison Avenue

Madison Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street

Madison Avenue Bridge (Bronx-bound)

Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (Southbound) between 3rd Avenue Bridge and East 116th Street

East 116th Street between FDR Drive and Pleasant Avenue

Pleasant Avenue between East 116th Street and East 114th Street

Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (Southbound) between 116th Street and 63rd Street Exit

East 63rd Street between FDR Drive (Southbound) and Queensboro Bridge Exit

Queensboro Bridge Exit between East 63rd Street and East 60th Street

Queensboro Bridge Upper Level (Manhattan-bound)

Peter Minuit Plaza between State Street and South Street

Whitehall Street between South Street and Water Street

State Street between Whitehall Street and Battery Place

Battery Place between State Street and West Street

Morris Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

Albany Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

Greenwich Street between Rector Street and Cedar Street

West Broadway between Vesey Street and Barclay Street

West Broadway between Murray Street and Warren Street

Rector Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

Cedar Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

Liberty Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

Dey Street between Broadway and Church Street

Vesey Street between West Street and West Broadway

Barclay Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Warren Street between West Street and West Broadway

Murray Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Duane Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Thomas Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Leonard Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Franklin Street between Broadway and West Broadway

White Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Walker Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

Lispenard Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

Bronx Portion:

138th Street between Madison Avenue Bridge and 3rd Avenue

3rd Avenue between 138th Street and 3rd Avenue Bridge

Rider Avenue between 138th Street and 137th Street

137th Street between Rider Avenue and 3rd Avenue

3rd Avenue Bridge (Manhattan-bound)

Queens Portion:

21st Street between Queens Plaza South and Hoyt Avenue North

Queens Plaza South between 21st Street and Vernon Boulevard / Alternate Route

Hoyt Avenue North between 21st Street and 19th Street

19th Street between Hoyt Avenue North and Ditmars Boulevard

Ditmars Boulevard between 19th Street and Shore Boulevard

Shore Boulevard between Ditmars Boulevard and Astoria Park South

Astoria Park South between Shore Boulevard and14th Street

14th Street between Astoria Park South and 31st Avenue

31st Avenue between 14th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 31st Avenue and 44th Drive

44th Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 11th Street

11th Street between 44th Drive and Pulaski Bridge

Pulaski Bridge (Brooklyn-bound)

Brooklyn Portion:

McGuinness Boulevard between Pulaski Bridge and Greenpoint Avenue

Java Street between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street

Greenpoint Avenue between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street

Franklin Street between Java Street and North 14th Street

Kent Avenue between North 14th Street and Williamsburg Street West

Williamsburg Street West between Kent Avenue and Flushing Avenue

Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street

North Elliot Place between Flushing Avenue and Park Avenue

Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street

York Street between Navy Street and Gold Street

Gold Street between York Street and Front Street

Front Street between Gold Street and Old Fulton Street

Old Fulton between Furman Street and Prospect Street

Cadman Plaza West between Prospect Street and Tillary Street

Tillary Street between Cadman Plaza West and Adams Street

Brooklyn Bridge Promenade between Tillary Street and Centre Street

Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Columbia Street

Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and BQE West Entrance Columbia Street

BQE / Gowanus Expressway between BQE West Entrance Columbia Street and Verrazano

Verrazano Bridge Lower Level (Staten Island-bound)

Staten Island Portion:

Bay Street between New York Avenue and Hylan Boulevard

Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Edgewater Street

Edgewater Street/ Front Street between Hylan Boulevard and Hannah Street

Hannah Street between Front Street and Bay Street

Bay Street between Hannah Street and Richmond Terrace

Richmond Terrace between Bay Street and Nicholas Street Wall Street between Richmond

Terrace and Dead End

Share this post on: