Whether you plan to take the family out for a 3-course meal or want to dine in without having to wake up at 4 am to brine the turkey, we got you covered with our list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day.

Below is a roundup of what restaurants are open, their hours, what deals they are offering, as well as links to their sites.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Boston Market

They are open for Thanksgiving and are offering take-out as well as dine-in options.

Get a holiday meal for $12.99, featuring slow roasted turkey breast or a half signature rotisserie chicken. Comes with 2 sides, dinner rolls, and a slice of apple or pumpkin pie. You can also get a Feast for 3 for $34.99. For complete menu and more go to Boston Market Thanksgiving.

Cracker Barrel

They will be serving an in-store Thanksgiving meal from 11 am EST until closing. Their Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal consists of sliced turkey and gravy, a sampling of sugar cured ham, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, choice of a country side, refillable beverage, buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, and a slice of pumpkin pie for dessert. You can even top your pie slice with the new salted caramel nut ice cream at no extra charge.

The Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal is available for $12.99 for adults and $7.99 for kids.

For more details go to Cracker Barrel Thanksgiving Menus.

Denny’s

Open all day on Thanksgiving, they’ll be serving a Turkey & Dressing Dinner, featuring tender carved turkey breast, savory stuffing, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce; also comes with your choice of 2 sides and dinner bread. For more details see: Denny’s Turkey Dinner.

IHOP

Many locations are open and serving a a traditional Thanksgiving meal. For hours and more details contact your Local IHOP.

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks

Starting at 1 pm EST on Thanksgiving day you can get a full meal with roast turkey, butternut squash bisque or walnut mixed greens, cornbread stuffing, apple squash casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasonal vegetables and cranberry sauce. Prices depend on location and reservations are suggested. Go to McCormick & Schmick’s Thanksgiving Menu for more details.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Most locations will be open from 1 PM to 9 PM. Menu options include

Côte de Boeuf and/or Steak & Lobster Oscar. Go to Thanksgiving at Morton’s for reservations and more details.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Starting at noon they will be serving a 3-course Thanksgiving feast that includes a soup or salad, hand-carved oven-roasted turkey with sausage and herb stuffing, and your choice of one of Ruth’s three most popular personal sides; plus, you can finish off your meal with one of Ruth’s Chris dessert duo at no extra charge. Adults are $39.95 and kids price is $12.95.

*Prices may be higher in some locations and reservations are required. For more details see: Ruth’s Chris Thanksgiving Menu

Sizzler

They will serve a Thanksgiving feast, complete with a selection of wines and pumpkin pie for dessert. Their feast includes fresh roasted turkey with stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes with maple topping, cranberry sauce and a slice of pumpkin pie for dessert.

For more details go to Sizzler Thanksgiving Menu.

What are your plans for Thanksgiving dinner? Share your favorite memories or recipes with us below and be sure to share this article with your family and friends.