Planning to shop this Thanksgiving or Black Friday?

If so, you need to what stores are open and when so you can beat the crowds and cash in on those great deals.

Below is a list of all the major retailers and their hours for both days to help you do just that.

Happy Thanksgiving and happy shopping!

Amazon.com

Black Friday Countdown November 24 through November 27

Barnes & Noble

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops

Thanksgiving – Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Black Friday – Open 5 a.m.

Bath and Body Works

Thanksgiving – Some stores open 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday – Open 6 a.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Thanksgiving – Closed at most locations

Black Friday – Open 6 a.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving – Open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Thanksgiving Doorbusters start at 5 p.m.

Black Friday – Open 8 a.m.

Big Lots

Thanksgiving – Open 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday (May vary by location)

Black Friday – Open 6 a.m.

Online sale starts on Thanksgiving at 12 a.m.

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – Open 7 a.m. (May vary by location)

Burlington Coat Factory

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – Open 7 a.m.

Costco

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – Open 9 a.m. (Hours could vary by store or region. Check for updates.)

Crate & Barrel

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Hours vary by location)

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving – Open 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Black Friday – Open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dillards

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. or follow mall hours

Family Dollar

Thanksgiving – Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Black Friday – Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Five Below

Thanksgiving – Open 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Black Friday – Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

GameStop

Thanksgiving – Varies by location, call ahead

Black Friday – Open 5 a.m.

H&M

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – Varies by location

hhgregg

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hobby Lobby

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Home Depot

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – Open 6 a.m.

HomeGoods

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – Varies by location

IKEA

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – Varies by location

JC Penney

Thanksgiving – Open at 2 p.m. open all night through Black Friday

Black Friday – Close at 10 p.m.

Black Friday Online – Sales begin Thanksgiving at midnight.

Kmart

Thanksgiving – Open 7 a.m. to 1 a.m., but check local stores

Black Friday – 1:01 a.m. to 9 p.m., some stores 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Kohl’s

Thanksgiving – Open at 5 p.m. overnight through Black Friday

Lord & Taylor

Thanksgiving – Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Friday – Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lowe’s

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Macy’s

Thanksgiving – Open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Black Friday – Open 6 a.m.

Marshalls

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – Varies by location

Michael’s

Thanksgiving – Most open 6 p.m., but varies by location

Black Friday – Open 7 a.m., but varies by location

Modell’s

To be announced – Hours vary by location. Many open on Thanksgiving.

New York & Company

Thanksgiving – Open 7 a.m. to midnight

Black Friday – Open 7 a.m. to midnight

Nordstrom

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Thanksgiving – Closed, but sales begin 12:01 a.m. online

Black Friday – Open 7:45 a.m.

Old Navy

Thanksgiving – Some stores open 4 p.m.

Black Friday – Most open 5 a.m. but can vary by location

Petco

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – Most open 7 a.m. but it can vary by location

PetSmart

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pier 1 Imports

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – Open 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Most locations.)

Raymour & Flanigan

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rite Aid

Thanksgiving – Most stores will be open.

Black Friday – Regular hours, most open at 7 a.m.

Sam’s Club

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – Open 7 a.m.

Sears

Thanksgiving – Open 6 p.m. to midnight, but check local stores

Black Friday – Open 5 a.m., some stores at 7 a.m.

Staples

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – Open 7 a.m.

Target

Thanksgiving – Open 6 p.m. until midnight

Black Friday – Open 6 a.m.

T.J. Maxx

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – Varies by location

Walgreens

Thanksgiving – 24-hour locations are open

Black Friday – Regular store hours

Walmart

Thanksgiving – Open 6 p.m. and remains open all night through Black Friday