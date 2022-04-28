The Best Mother’s Day Sales 2022: Flowers, Chocolate, Jewels & More

Nobody deserves to be showered with love, and gifts, more than mom.

And with Mother’s Day just around the corner, Sunday, May 8, now is the time to snag the perfect gift.

Whether you want to dazzle her with diamonds, entrance her with a bouquet or indulge her sweet tooth, I’ve got you with my list of the Best Mother’s Day deals for 2022.

Below you’ll find links, delivery dates, can’t miss item sales, and everything else you need to get mom the perfect gift.

Flowers

1-800-Flower

Order by May 1st to get 25% off with the code MDAYPLANT on their Mother’s Day plant collection.

Order a Mother’s Day bouquet by May 5th to get a free vase.

Save 15% on their exclusive collection with code FLOWERS.

Featured deal: Two-dozen multi-colored roses with a box of chocolates: $47.99

Same-day delivery is available in some areas, but order by this weekend as Mother’s Day delivery is not available in some areas as of today. You can enter your zip code for delivery options.

FTD

Enter your email to get 15% off flowers and plants.

Featured deals: MOM Mother’s Day Berry -Gram Belgian Chocolate Covered Strawberries (12-pc): $50.

Picnic Tulips (15-stems): $45.

Same day delivery is still available; enter your zip code for delivery options.

Proflowers

Use code Mom15 for 15% off flowers.

Enter your email and zip code and get 20% off.

Proflowers has $50 and under gift options, including the Happy Together bouquet: $50.40 for the deluxe and $40 for the standard arrangement.

Featured deal: Spring Breee Tulips with a box of chocolates: $56.

Mother’s Day delivery is available if you order by May 1st; check your location as it does vary.

Chocolates/Edible Arrangements

Edible Arrangments

Order online and pick-up in-stores to get 20% off on select items with code PICKUP20.

Featured deal: Charming Cheescake and Rose bouquet: $44.98.

Mother’s Day delivery is still available in many locations, as is nexy day delivery on select items and areas.

Godiva: Use the code MOTHER for 20% off the entire site.

Get free shipping on orders of $45 or more with the code FREESHIP45.

Featured deal: Spring Assorted Chocolate gift box:$32.95.

Harry & David

Use code BOGO50 to buy one get one free on assorted items for Mother’s Day.

Enter your email for 10% off the entire site, either today or for a future purchase.

Featured deal: $15 off $99, $30 off $149, $50 off $199 on select items with code HD50.

Lindt

Free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Mother’s Day delivery is still available.

Featured deals:

Now through May 2, in honors of National Truffle Day, get a 75-piece bag for $25

Now through May 5 get 25% off when you order 2 gifts.

Jewelry/Handbags

Coach

Get 70% off when you shop the Coach outlet and take advantage of their Friends and Family Frenzy sale. Get and additional 15% off with code FRIENDS15.

Featured deal: Coach Zip Tote (Signature Canvas): $99.

Order by Midnight on May 1st for guaranteed Mother’s Day delivery.

Kate Spade Surprise

Save up to 75% off on the entire site, and get free standard shipping.

Get 25% off sales and regular priced items with code MOTHERSDAY.

Featured deal: Harlow crossbody bag: $89.

Order by Midnight on May 1st for guaranteed Mother’s Day delivery.

Pandora

Free silver bangle with $150 purchase or free 14-k rose gold plated bangle with purchase of $325 or more.

Free shipping on all Mother’s Day orders.

Order by midnight on May 2nd for guaranteed Mother’s Day delivery.

Zales

Enter your email for $50 off orders of $300 or more.

Save up to 30% sitewide and up to 50% off select Mother’s Day items.

Featured deal: Diamond-Accent Tilted Double Heart Pendant and matching Studded Earrings: $49.99.

Order ready to ship styles by 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 5th for guaranteed Mother’s Day delivery; order rings requiring sizing by April 30th.

What are you getting mom for Mother’s Day? Tell me your gift ideas below and be sure to share this story with your family and friends.

