The Easiest, Fastest, Way To Clean Blinds

Have you been putting off cleaning your blinds because you think cleaning them is a pain in the a**?

Yep, we’ve all been there.

But here’s an easy, fast, way to clean them that avoids cleaning each slat one at a time.

Let’s go:

Materials You Will Need

Microfiber cloth or a rag

Mild cleaning solution (a mixture of water and a little dish soap will suffice)

A bucket or spray bottle

Vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment (optional)

A step stool or ladder (if necessary)

Step 1: Close the Blinds

Close the blinds completely. This will expose one side.

Step 2: Dusting

Start by dusting the exposed side of the blinds.

You can use a vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment to gently remove loose dust and debris.

Alternatively, you can use a microfiber cloth or a duster to wipe away the dust. Work your way from top to bottom, ensuring you get into all the crevices.

Step 3: Prepare the Cleaning Solution

In a bucket or spray bottle, mix a mild cleaning solution.

You can use a few drops of dish soap in warm water. Make sure it’s not too soapy, as excessive soap residue can attract more dust.

Another option is to use a solution of vinegar and water. Learn more about why vinegar is so awesome for household cleaning.

Step 4: Dampen the Rag

Dip your microfiber cloth or rag into the cleaning solution, then wring it out to ensure it’s damp but not dripping wet. Excess moisture can warp or damage the blinds.

Step 5: Wipe Down the Blinds

Carefully wipe down the blinds with the damp cloth, starting from the top and working your way down. Always wipe with the grain of the blind, the same direction that the blinds are turned in.

Use a gentle, horizontal motion. Be sure not to apply excessive pressure, as this can damage the blinds.

You will miss small strip of the slats that’s covered by the previous slat. Don’t worry, we’ll catch up on that in a moment.

Step 6: Rinse the Cloth

As you clean, you may notice the cloth becoming dirty. Periodically rinse it in clean water to remove the accumulated dust and grime, then wring it out again.

Step 7: Dry the Blinds

After you’ve cleaned one side of the blinds, let them air dry for a few minutes. This will allow any remaining moisture to evaporate.

Step 8: Reverse the Blinds

After the first side is dry, reverse the direction of the blinds to expose the other side. Ensure they are fully closed.

Step 9: Dust and Clean From the Back Side

Here’s where we catch that strip that was left behind on the first wipe down.

Just wipe as you did before, with the grain of the blinds, from the back side. You’ll need to gently turn the blinds or stand behind them (between the window and the blinds) to do this.

Step 10: Repeat the Process

After cleaning the back side, go around the the front of the blinds and repeat the process from the begining to get the underside of the blinds, but this time wiping with an upward motion (with the grain of the blinds).

Step 11: Final Inspection

After cleaning both sides, open the blinds to inspect your work. If you notice any spots or streaks, you can touch them up with a clean, damp cloth.

A Note About Mini Blinds

Mini blinds are a special case. They can be delicate and easy to damage.

If you have mini blinds, you’ll need to be very gentle, and it may be safer to hire a processional blind cleaning company rather than to try to clean them yourself.

