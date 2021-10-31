The Scariest Movies Ever & Where To Stream Them Free/Cheap

As All Hallows Eve nears, the search begins for the scariest movies ever… and where they can be found for streaming either cheap or free.

The Exorcist (1973)

Let’s start with a classic. The Exorcist. Somewhat dated of course, but still the stuff of nightmares.

Linda Blair stars as a possessed, levitating, Latin speaking, head turning, child.

The Exorcist is available for free if you already subscribe to fuboTV, Sling, or Philo (Philo offers a free trial).

It’s available to rent for $2.99 from Google Play, Apple TV and YouTube.

The Conjuring (2013)

A nice little family moves into a quiet, secluded, farmhouse… and everything is fine… for a little while.

Suspense is the name of the game in The Conjuring, a movie said to be “inspired” by a real life events.

The Conjuring is currently playing on the subscription services Netflix and HBOMax.

It’s available to rent for $3.99 from Google Play, Apple TV, Youtube, Vudu and Amazon Prime.

The Shining (1980)

Yeh, everyone has heard the “Here’s Johnny”… but there’s much more to it!

The Stephen King novel brought to the screen by the incomparable Stanley Kubrick, The Shining is a slow descent into absolute horror. You’ll be fine as long as you avoid room 237.

The Shining is available through the subscription services HBOMax, FuboTV, Sling, Amazon Prime, and Philo.

It’s available to rent for $3.99 from Vudu, YouTube, Google Play, and Apple TV.

Hereditary (2018)

Honestly, I haven’t seen this one, but it gets a mention in just about every list of great horror films.

Is it worth a watch?

Let me know in the comments, maybe I’ll catch it this Halloween!

what I can tell you is that it’s on Hulu and ShowTime, both of which are offering free trial subscriptions right now.

Other streaming services it’s on are Sling, FuboTV, and Amazon Prime.

Hereditary is available to rent on Vudu for $2.99, and for $3.99 on YouTube, Google Play and Apple TV.

Halloween (1978)

The movie that launched the franchise (11 films and counting)!

A true nightmare for babysitters.

It’s available streaming on the subscription services Sling, Amazon Prime, fuboTV, and Philo.

Halloween is available for rent through YouTube and Google Play for $2.99, and for $3.99 from Apple TV and Vudu.

It (2017)

Oh my…. clowns…

Clowns from the sewer…

And based on another Stephen King novel.

If you want to go for it, it’s streaming on Hulu, which as mentioned above, has a free trial right now.

It’s also streaming on HBOMax.

And It can be rented through Vudu, Google Play or YouTube for $3.99.

CP Savvy Consumer Tip – if you decide to sign up for a streaming service with a free trial, set a reminder on your Google Calendar/Apple Calendar to remind yourself a week ahead of time of when the trial period ends. Then you can make a conscious decision on whether to continue the subscription after the trial period ends.

Have some more scary movies to add to the list?

Click on ‘add a comment’ below, and if you know if where they are streaming, please include that info as well!