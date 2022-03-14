TikTok Launches SoundOn And It’s Music To Our Ears

Here’s a tune you might like to hum: TikTok has launched a new streaming music distribution service, SoundOn, which will help undiscovered artist get discovered- and paid!

The SoundOn platform lets artists upload their music directly to TikTok and will pay them royalties whenever their music is used. Artists will get 100% of the royalties the first year and 90% the second year.

Sounds like music to my ears.

And SoundOn is not just confined to TikTok; it can also stream music to other services, such as Apple and Spotify, allowing artists to expand their following.

SoundOn will also offer guidance, giving artists support tools such as audience insight experts and advice from their own dedicated artist team.

In a statement TikTok said they want SoundOn to “empower new and undiscovered artists, helping them develop and build their careers”.

This platform is the next step in the music industry, giving artists more control over their music and the ability to gain exposure by going directly to listeners. It also gives them a better payout compared to other streaming services like Spotify, which is rumored to lowball their artists.

Recently, David Bowie’s producer, Tony Visconti, spoke on the subject, saying:

“Spotify is disgusting, the money they make out of [artists]... If you had 12 million streams, you could barely afford lunch for two people. It’s ridiculous, I don’t know why it’s allowed. Spotify does nothing to support the culture of music.”

As of today, March 13, SoundOn is up and fully operational in the US, Brazil, Indonesia and the UK; you can check it out here.

Artists Muni Long, Abby Roberts, Chloe Adams, and Games We Play are some of the first artists to join and become part of the service.

What do you think of SoundOn?

