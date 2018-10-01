Each week we bring you our list of the top six best deals in video games offered up by Amazon.

One of the best deals on this list, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is available this week for just $19.99, $20 down from its regular retail price.

The game, which is a hybrid remaster/remake of the classic PS1 platforming trilogy from developer Naughty Dog, is most often found for about $30 across the internet.

However, this may be the first time we’ve seen it for as low as $20. And for most popular current-gen games, $20 you’ll ever see.

The N. Sane trilogy is available for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Rockstar’s GTA V is the highest grossing media title of all time.

But if you don’t already own the game, it is available right now on Amazon for just $20. Unfortunately, this is only true of physical Xbox One version of the game. This seems to be a pattern this week.

Amazon is currently out of stock of physical PS4 versions, at least if you want Prime shipping.

For what it’s worth, $19.99 has been a fairly common sale value for GTA V over the past several weeks, so this is likely not your last opportunity to find it for this price.

The Gold Edition of this popular entry in the Call of Duty franchise is currently available for 50% off its MSRP.

The Gold Edition includes the Resistance DLC Pack 1, which on its own is regularly valued at $15.

Unfortunately, only the Xbox One version of the game is available at the discounted price on Amazon.

Rarely do current-generation AAA games drop to as low as $15. Unless of course they are commercial flops. But that was not the case for the latest entry in the legendary Final Fantasy series.

FFXV is a open-world action-RPG from Square Enix and has received committed support and continuous DLC releases since its launch in 2016.

Yet again, this deal price only applies to the standard Xbox One edition of the game. Inexplicably, the PS4 version is priced at its more common $40 price point.

Back on our list from last week, Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a medieval-style first-person RPG priding itself on its realism, historical accuracy, and vast open world.

Kingdom Come Deliverance launched in February of this year, but is already available at more than 40% off its original price. It currently holds a notable 8.0 user score on Metacritic.com.

The Xbox One version of the game is currently selling for $34.99 on Amazon, while the PS4 version is selling for closer to $32 (a dollar down from last week).

For those who may have missed it last week, the SNES edition of the New 3DS XL is 25% off its $199.99 sticker price.

Not only does the 3DS offer 3D gaming without 3D glasses, as well as a huge collection of modern gems and classic ports alike, but the SNES version even comes with a free downloadable copy of Super Mario Kart, originally released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

The device is currently on sale for $50 off of its $199.99 MSRP.

