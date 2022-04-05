Unlimited Coffee FREE For 3 Months At Panera Bread

I’ll drink to this deal…

Coffee lovers rejoice! Right now Panera Bread has a deal too good to pass up: 3 months of free, unlimited coffee when you join Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club.

The deal is good for hot or iced coffee as well as unlimited tea.

After the 3 months the subscription is $8.99 a month and you can cancel at any time during your trial period.

The subscription entitles you to unlimited cups every 2 hours, unlimited refills, as well as exclusive perks and discounts.

You can choose any flavor or size as well.

Even after the 3 month trial this is a pretty good deal; $8.99 comes out to roughly 4 cups of coffee or $0.30 a day.

So the subscription pays for itself, especially if you already get your coffee from Panera Bread.

The deal is available for a limited time, so click here to join.

Share this post on: