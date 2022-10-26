Walmart Black Friday Sales Broken Up Over 3 Weeks This Year – Dates, Times

It looks like the days of rushing to the stores the day after Thanksgiving to fight, I mean find, the best holiday deals are officially over.

Black Friday, as we’ve known it, is gone. And in its place is a shopping extravaganza that seems to grow larger and larger each year.

First, they added Cyber Monday, allowing shoppers to avoid the craziness of being in stores on Black Friday.

Then, when Covid struck, they started rolling out some deals before Thanksgiving, make Black Friday a week-long event.

And now, in 2022 they’ve taken it a step further, with many store shelves already stocked for Christmas decorations and starting their Black Friday sales

Walmart is at the forefront of this movement, announcing they will be having weekly Black Friday “events” every week.

Calling it the Black Friday Deals for Days Event, Walmart will roll out new deals every Monday online, starting Monday, November 7, to be followed in-stores later in the week.

The event will culminate with Cyber Monday on Monday November 28; you can find the full event schedule for the deal days and times below.

In addition, Walmart + customers can gain access to the events online 7 hours before the official start time.

Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days Event Schedule

Event 1: Nov. 7-13

Online deals begin on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET and in-store deals begin Nov. 9.

Walmart+ Early Access deals start on Walmart.com from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7.

Event 2: Nov. 14-20

Online deals begin on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET and in-store deals begin Nov. 16.

Walmart+ Early Access deals are available on Walmart.com from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 14.

Event 3: Nov. 21-27

Online deals begin on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and in-store deals begin on Nov. 25.

Walmart+ Early Access deals are available on Walmart.com from 12 p.m.– 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 21.

Cyber Monday Event: Nov. 28

The Cyber Monday sale takes place on Monday, Nov. 28 at Walmart.com.

For those interested, a Walmart+ Membership is $98 a year or $12.95 a month.

What do you think of the new Black Friday rollouts?

Let me know below and check back to see when the Black Friday ads go live.

Share this post on: