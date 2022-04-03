Watch The 2022 Grammy’s: Time, Streaming Info, Nominees, Red Carpet & More

The show WILL go on, but we still can’t talk about Bruno (or Jada)!

After delays due to Covid, Drake dropping out, Kanye West (and all his personalities) being asked not to attend, and Bruno once again not getting nominated, the 64th annual Grammy awards are finally here!

Hopefully, minus the drama of the Oscars.

If you want to watch (for the drama or the singing) I have everything you need to know, including the time, nominees, live streaming options and all the drama!

When, Where & What Time

The 2022 Grammy Awards will once again be hosted by Trevor Noah and will take place this Sunday, April 3rd at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

This will be the first time in the history of the show that it’s held someplace other than New York or Los Angeles.

The switch came back in January, when the show was postponed from its original January 31st air date due to rising Covid cases.

Channel/Live Stream

The Grammys will air on CBS. You can also stream through CBS.com, the CBS app or Paramount +, which is the official streaming service of the awards.

For those without cable, you can stream using Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

These services require a subscription but some have free trial offers, so you could sign up and cancel after the awards.

Red Carpet

E! (who else?) has all your red carpet coverage covered- say that 3 times fast.

Coverage starts at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT with a behind-the-scenes looks.

Then, starting at 6 p.m ET/ 3 p.m. PT it’s “Live From E!: Grammys” with arrivals, interviews and more.

You can watch on E!, Eonline, or grammys.com.

Who’s Nominated?

This year’s nominees are led by Batiste with 11 nominations, followed by H.E.R, Justin Bieber, and Doja Cat, all of whom have 8.

Billie Eilish (“Happier Than Ever”) and Olivia Rodrigo (“Sour”) each have 7 nominations, including album, record, and song of the year.

This year the Recording Academy decided the 4 main categories, album, song, and record of the year, as well as best new artist, should be expanded from 8 slots to 10. As a result, both Taylor Swift and Kanye West got nominations.

But once again, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” missed out on a nomination because the nominees were for songs released between Sept. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021.

Adele’s “30” also missed the deadline.

You can see a full list of nominations here.

Presenters & Performers

Among this year’s performers are: Lady Gaga, H.E.R., John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Batiste, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood.

The Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform but have pulled out due to the death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

It is also unclear if BTS will perform, as 2 of their members recently tested positive for Covid.

Presenters include: Kelsea Ballerini, Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Questlove, Bonnie Raitt, Keith Urban, Billy Porter, Avril Lavigne and Ludacris, as well as Jared Leto and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Anthony Mackie.

