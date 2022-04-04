Watch The 2022 NCAA finals: Where and How To Stream UNC VS Jayhawks

After weeks of upsets, March Madness comes to an end tonight when the Kansas Jayhawks take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (UNC) in the 2022 NCAA finals!

This will be the 12th appearance for the Tar Heels, who are the favorites; these teams met once before, back in 1957, when UNC won their first-ever National title.

Unlike years past, this year the game will not be televised by CBS, so read on to find out where and how to catch all the action.

NCAA Finals: Time/ Channel/ Streaming

The “Big Dance” takes place tonight, Monday, April 4; tip-off is t 9:20 p.m. ET/ 6:20 p.m. PT live from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The game will be telecast on TBS, which requires a cable subscription.

However, there are several streaming options as well, some of which are free:

Sling TV: Sign-up for the Sling Orange package, which includes access to TBS and ESPN, for just $25 a month thanks to a special they are running.

Hulu+Live TV: One of the more expensive options, Hulu with live TV will give you access to TBS & ESPN for post-game analysis for $69.99 a month.

YouTube TV: You can get YouTube TV for free to watch the game thanks to their free trial! If you keep the service it’s $54.99 a month for 3 months, then it goes to $64.99.

DIRECTV: Watch for free with DIRECTV thanks to their 5 day free trial as well. Packages start at $59.99 a months.

How do you plan to watch the 2022 NCAA championship game?

Let me know what you think of the game afterwards.

Share this post on: