Watch The Full, Steamy NEW Season 2 Bridgerton Trailer

Dearest readers, rejoice!

In anticipation of the season 2 premier Netflix just released a new, full trailer for season 2 and may I say, although the Duke is nowhere to be seen, it does not disappoint!

It is everything you know and love about Bridgerton, from Lady Whisteldown and her scandalous rumors to some very steamy scenes that leave little to the imagination.

Season 2 follows another Bridgerton, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), as the devilish rake searches for love. The second season is based on the second book in Julia Quinn’s series that the show is based on, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Watching the trailer, it appears the eldest Bridgerton has set his sites on Edwina (Charithra Chandran), from the Shwarma family; however, he must first win the approval of her sister Kate (Simone Ashley), who loathes him, setting up an intense, steamy love-hate relationship.

Of course, we all know how this will end, but it doesn’t make it any less fun to watch!

The chemistry between Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley is electric and, if I’m honest, they may be my new favorite couple (sorry Duke!) They even have a similar Pride & Prejudice hand holding moment just like Penelope and her not to be seen husband this season.

But not to fear, everyone else is present, including the enigmatic Queen Charlotte, who may or may not have Lady Whistledown’s number!

Check out the full trailer here and comment your scandalous thoughts on it below.

Season 2 premiers March 25 on Netflix.

