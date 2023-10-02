When Are Warranties Worth Buying?

“Would you like to add a warranty to your purchase?”

It’s a question that often leaves us wondering if it’s a wise investment, or a waste of money.

This article aims to provide useful information to help you make an informed decision about when warranties are worth buying.

Understanding Warranties

Before we delve into when it’s worth buying a warranty, it’s crucial to understand what a warranty is.

A warranty is a guarantee from a manufacturer or seller that a product will function as advertised for a certain period.

If the product fails within this period, the warranty holder is entitled to repairs, replacements, or refunds.

Warranties are not the same as accident coverage, though sometimes extended warranties include accident coverage. It’s important to get the details before purchasing.

Manufacturer’s Warranty vs. Extended Warranty

There are two types of warranties: the manufacturer’s warranty and the extended warranty.

The manufacturer’s warranty comes with the product at no extra cost, while the extended warranty, also known as a service contract, is an additional cost.

The extended warranty kicks in after the manufacturer’s warranty expires, offering continued protection.

When is a Warranty Worth Buying?

High-Ticket Items

For high-ticket items like appliances, electronics, and cars, a warranty can be a smart investment. These products are expensive to repair or replace, so having a warranty can save you significant costs if something goes wrong.

Complex Technology

Products with complex technology, such as smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs, are more prone to malfunctions. A warranty can provide peace of mind and protect against the high cost of repairs.

Products with a History of Repairs

If a product or brand has a history of needing repairs, a warranty might be a good idea. You can research product reliability online or check consumer reviews to get an idea of a product’s repair history.

When is a Warranty Not Worth Buying?

On the flip side, there are situations where buying a warranty might not be worth it.

Low-Cost Items

For low-cost items, the cost of the warranty might be close to or even more than the cost of replacing the item itself. In such cases, a warranty is not a cost-effective choice.

Reliable Brands

If you’re buying from a brand known for its reliability and durability, you might not need an extended warranty.

These products are less likely to malfunction within the warranty period, though accident coverage might be handy.

Credit Card Coverage

Many credit cards come with extended warranty coverage when you use your card to purchase the item.

Before buying a warranty, check if any of your credit cards offer extended warranty coverage and if so, consider using it instead of purchasing an extended warranty.

Whether a warranty is worth buying depends on several factors, including the cost and complexity of the product, the reliability of the brand, and whether you already have coverage.

High-ticket items, products with complex technology, and products with a history of repairs are often worth the warranty cost.

On the other hand, low-cost items, reliable brands, and situations with overlapping coverage may not warrant the extra expense.

As a consumer, it’s essential to weigh these factors and make an informed decision that best suits your needs and budget.

