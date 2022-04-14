Which iPhones Are Waterproof?

Apple, like other cell phone manufacturers, never says that their phones are “waterproof.”

They refer to them as being “water resistant.”

Some iPhones are more water resistant than others.

Let’s break it down.

Ingress Protection Code

Modern iPhone designs are tested in a lab during development and assigned an Ingress Protection (IP) Code.

The IP code indicates how difficult it is for a foreign substance to enter through the outer casing of the iPhone, where it could affect sensitive electronics.

An IP Code looks like this: “IP68”.

The first digit indicates the phone’s resistance to the intrusion of dirt, dust, or other solid particles.

The second digit indicates the phone’s resistance to water intrusion.

Which iPhones Are Water Resistant?

All iPhone versions 7 and up have at least some water resistance. How much water resistance each version has varies.

The following iPhones are rated IP67. They have been tested to a depth of 1 meter (a little over three feet) for 30 minutes:

iPhone 7

iPhone Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

The following iPhone models are rated IP68 and have been tested to a depth of 3 meters (approximately 9 and a half feet) for 30 minutes:

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

The following iPhones are also rated IP68, but have been tested at a greater depth, 4 meters (a little over 13 feet) for 30 minutes:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

And the following iPhones are also IP68 and have been tested to a depth of 6 meters (just short of 20 feet) for 30 minutes:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Why Depth Matters

You’ll notice that the more recent versions have been tested at deeper depths.

As the depth of water increases, water pressure, or the weight of the water overhead, also increases. This is what causes a person’s ears to hurt when they dive into deep water.

The iPhone designs that were tested at a greater depth can withstand the increased pressure, so are more resistant to water under pressure entering the phone.

Can You Take Your iPhone Into The Pool?

It’s not recommended.

Even though iPhone 12 and up have been tested down to almost 20 feet, they are not guaranteed to survive being immersed, or even splashed on.

In fact, water or other liquid damage voids the warranty on your iPhone.

The water resistance is designed to hopefully protect the phone in case of an accidental splashing or dunking. Drop your phone into the toilet? It happens! It might survive.

That said, be aware that normal aging and use of the iPhone does degrade any phone’s water resistance over time.

Can You Use Your iPhone In The Shower or Bath?

Also not recommended.

Water spray under pressure, like a shower spray (or even a driving rain), is more likely to enter and damage the electronics than immersion alone.

It’s also best to limit your iPhone’s exposure to soaps and detergents.

Resistance To Other Liquids

Those tests for water resistance are all based on clean, fresh, water.

What if your iPhone gets soda, coffee, tea, juice, or beer spilled on it?

According to Apple, the following iPhones are designed to be resistant to those kinds of spills:

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple recommends rinsing the affected area with tap water and then drying the iPhone off with a soft, lint-free cloth if it has been spilled on.