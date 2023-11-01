Why Does My Sink Stink? (And What To Do About It)

Pew!

Your sink stinks!

Here are some reasons your sink stinks, and then we’ll look into what you can do about it.

Trapped Food Particles

The most common cause of bad odors coming from the sink is trapped food particles in the drain.

When you rinse off your dishes, small bits of food can get stuck in the drain.

Over time, these particles start to decompose, releasing a foul smell.

Buildup of Biofilm

Biofilm is a slimy substance that can build up in your sink’s drain.

It’s a collection of living microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and protists.

These microorganisms feed on the food particles and other organic matter in your drain, and as they multiply, they can produce a stinky smell.

Sewer Gas

If the smell coming from your sink smells like sewage, it could be because sewer gas is backing up into your home.

Plumbing vents help regulate the pressure in your plumbing system and allow sewer gases to escape outside.

But if these vents get blocked, the gases can get trapped in your plumbing system and eventually make their way into your home, causing your sink to stink.

How to Fix a Stinky Sink

Now that we’ve covered why your sink might stink, let’s talk about how to fix it.

Clean Your Drain

One of the simplest ways to get rid of a stinky sink is to clean your drain.

You can do this by pouring a mixture of baking soda and vinegar down the drain, followed by hot water.

This can help break up any food particles or biofilm that might be causing the smell.

Use Enzyme Based Cleaners

Cleaners like the popular Green Gobbler Drain Sticks and Rejuvenate Disposer and Pipe Cleaner contain enzymes that help break down food waste and deodorizes to freshen sink odors.

Check Your Plumbing Vents

If cleaning your drain doesn’t solve the problem, you might need to check your plumbing vents.

If they’re blocked, you’ll need to clear them to allow sewer gases to escape.

This can be tricky as the vents run up through the roof, but a plumber’s snake can be run down the vent from the roof to clear blockages.

Call a Plumber

If you aren’t comfortable getting on your roof, or if you’ve cleaned your drain the best you can, cleared the vents, and it still stinks… it might be time to call a professional.

A good plumber can diagnose and fix any underlying issues with your plumbing system that might be causing the smell.

