YouTube TV vs Hulu Live TV: Why I Switched After This Free Trial

These days it seems like EVERYONE has a streaming service offering live TV at a “discount.”

With so many to choose from, it can be impossible to figure out which company has the best service and offers the best value for your money.

Luckily, YouTube TV is offering a free trial and 3-month plan discount, allowing you to test their service and see if it’s right for you.

Having signed up myself, I believe they are one of the best services out there.

I’ll explain why, as well as give you a rundown of how it works, what they offer, and a full comparison to Hulu live TV (which I was a subscriber of until I found YouTube TV).

YouTube TV Line Up & Free Trial

Currently, you can sign-up for a 7-day free trial to get YouTube TV’s base plan.

If you keep it, you will get the first 3 months for $54.99; after the 3 months it goes to the regular price of $64.99.

The base plan includes:

85+ channels(depending on your region) which I will list at the end of the article

NO annual contract, no installation fee, no equipment

free unlimited DVR cloud storage, with fast-forward, rewind and pausing of live TV

6 accounts and 3 streams per household

NFL, NBA, and MLB networks are included in base plan

PBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon are included in base plan

They are also offering free trials of their add-on channels; I included the full list at the end of this article.

Now, I must mention there are 3 things to be aware of before you sign-up:

You need a Google account to join; if you don’t have a Google account, you can get one for free. You need a Smart TV. Since there is no equipment, you need a Smart TV or Apple TV to stream the service. A Google Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV (4th gen & 4K) or Amazon Fire Stick (2nd gen, 3rd gen, 4K, and Lite) or Fire Cube media player will do as well. You do need to put in a credit card when you sign-up- for after the free-trial ends, but you can just cancel before the 7-day trial is over if you don’t like, so no worrying about getting charged.

To get the free trial, simply go to the YouTubeTV website and click the try it free button. You will enter your information (Google account and zip code) and it will take you through the steps.

Once you’re done, you can use the service immediately.

YouTube TV VS Hulu Live TV

Having used both services, I would recommend YouTube TV for several reasons.

To start, YouTube TV is cheaper.

Even after the 3-month discount goes away, YouTube TV is $15 cheaper ($64.99 w/free DVR vs Hulu Live TV for $79.99 (with DVR added on).

Speaking of DVR, Hulu charges $9.99 for 200 hours of DVR w/fast-forward; YouTube TV gives unlimited DVR storage with fast-forward, rewind and pause for free.

As one user, Lorraine, from Brooklyn told me” I paused a show in the morning and when I came back in the afternoon I was able to see the end of it!” The ability to pause or rewind a live show is without a doubt the coolest part of using YouTube TV.

Plus, unlimited DVR is priceless, especially if you have multiple users in you household; no more worrying about needing to delete shows and free-up space.

Another drawback is Hulu Live TV has no sports league networks and no PBS.

The sports package as part of the base plan is a big plus, as many other companies only offer them as add-ons, which gets quite expensive.

And finally, Hulu offers 65+ channels for their base plan, 20 less than YouTube.

Now, that’s not to say YouTube TV is perfect. Like all the other streaming services, you do have to pay for extras like HBO Max ($14.99) or Sports Plus ($10.99), which really adds up.

But with so many channels included that is manageable. Or, you can do some of the add-ons separately for less.

I had the HBO Max and Starz apps already, and it costs less than adding them to YouTube, so I kept them separate.

Overall, YouTube TV gives you more for your money and is the better choice, but you can try it out and decide for yourself.

YouTube TV Channels

These are some of the channels included with your base plan:

ABC

AMC

BET, BET Her

Cartoon Network

CBS

Cheddar News

CNN

Comedy Central

Disney Channel

Disney Jr

Disney XD

E!

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPNU

Food Network

Fox

FS1

FX

FXX

Galavision

Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

HGTV

MLB Network

MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic

Nat Geo

NBA TV

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr.

Nicktoons

Olympic Channel

Oxygen

Paramount Network

Smithsonian Channel

SyFy

TBS

TeenNick

TLC

TNT

Tru TV

TV Land

Universal Kids

USA Network

VH1

YouTube Add-Ons

Acorn TV – free for 14 days

ALLBLK – free for 14 days

AMC Plus – free for 7 days

Cinemax – free for 7 days

Comedy Dynamics – free for 7 days

CONtv – free for 7 days

Docurama – free for 7 days

Dove – free for 7 days

Fandor – free for 7 days

FOX Nation – free for 7 days

HBO Max – free for 7 days

Hallmark Movies Now – free for 7 days

IFC Films Unlimited – free for 7 days

Law & Crime – free for 7 days

NBA League Pass monthly – free for 7 days

Outside TV Features – free for 7 days

Pantaya – free for 7 days

Screambox – free for 7 days

ScreenPix – free for 7 days

Sports Plus (Includes NFL RedZone, beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, VSiN, Outside TV+, PokerGO+, MAVTV, TVG, Stadium, GOLTV, Billiard TV, SportsGrid, PlayersTV) – free for 7 days

UP Faith & Family – free for 7 days

CuriosityStream – free for 5 days

Epix – free for 5 days

Showtime – free for 5 days

Shudder – free for 5 days

Starz – free for 5 days

Sundance Now – free for 5 days

4K Plus – free for 30 days

VSiN – free for 30 days

Are you going to try YouTube TV?

If you do let me know your thoughts!

