YouTube Without Ads – Free 3 Month YouTube Premium Trial Available Now, Cancel Anytime

Have you noticed that you’re having to crawl through more and more ads when you watch YouTube?

You’re not the only one. Some blogs have begun calling it AdTube.

But there is a way to get around the ads, for free, for a little while.

YouTube is offering a free 3 month trial of YouTube Premium to new members as a Cyber Week special.

Just to clarify, they call it “Cyber Week”, but it’s an extended Cyber Week. You can sign up for it between now and Dec 6, 2021… so it’s more like a Cyber Three Week special.

The three month trial can be cancelled at any point during the trial period with no further commitment.

After the three month trial, subscribers that keep the subscription going are billed $11.99 per month.

Google says they will send you an alert a week before they begin billing.

With YouTube Premium, you get YouTube without the Google pushed ads. YouTube video creators can still include ads in their content, so you may still see those depending on the videos you watch.

You will also be able to download videos for offline viewing for up to 30 days.

The free trial membership includes ad-free access to YouTube Music Premium as well.

The three month trial is strictly limited to Google accounts that have never signed up for YouTube Premium before.

If you signed up in the past and it’s been a while, they offer a one month free trial to get back in.

YouTube also offers a family plan for $17.99/month, and a student plan for $6.99/month, both with one month trials.

Time is money, so if you’re a rabid YouTube fan, Google’s got you over a barrel. You either pay up, or spend more and more time trying to get through the ads. But at least you can get this first three months free.

The YouTube Premium three month’s free signup is here: https://www.youtube.com/premium.

Keep in mind that the deal ends Dec 6, 2021.

CP Savvy Consumer Tip – Google says they will send you an email 7 days before they start billing. BUT… Consumer Press recommends also setting a reminder on your Google Calendar/Apple Calendar, just in case.