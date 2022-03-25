Bridgerton Season 2 start time and details: the wait Is over!

Bridgerton fans the long wait is almost over!!

In just a few hours Season 2 will be available on Netflix and another steamy journey will begin.

To make sure you don’t miss a thing, here’s all the information you need!

Following a sensational season 1 debut, Season 2 has a lot to live up to.

If it doesn’t, let’s just say Lady Whistledown won’t be the only one with something snarky to say!

This season will focus on the eldest Bridgerton, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), who is determined to marry and leave his bachelor days behind.

While he intends to court the lovely Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), whose family has just returned to England, luck (or a well-intentioned, but you could see it coming from a mile away, plot twist), has put her formidable, tough-as-nails sister Kate (Simone Ashley) in his way.

You see where this is going right?

All I can say is if this season is half as good as the previews, we should be in for a hell of a ride, despite the absence of our beloved Duke (Regé-Jean Page).

Season 2 will be available starting at 3 A.M. EDT on Friday, March 25, with all 8 episodes available immediately.

I hope you napped darlings!

Are you planning to watch season 2 of Bridgerton?

Let me know if you are and share all your scandalous thoughts on the season below.

