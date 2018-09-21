What platform will you (re)play Final Fantasy VII on?

As fans eagerly await the long-in-development, long-to-be-released Final Fantasy VII remake for PS4, it seems that the original PlayStation version will be creeping its way onto every major home video game console in the months to come.

Last week, Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts developer Square Enix announced that the generation-defining Final Fantasy VII will be ported to the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One sometime next year.

With these two additions, the PlayStation classic will be playable on all current-gen hardware: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. And that’s just where you can play it at home.

Even with the added inclusion of the Nintendo Switch, this is not the first time FFVII has been playable on the go. The now 21-year-old JRPG is already available for mobile devices through both the App Store and the Google Play Store, as well as for PlayStation’s handheld gaming system, the PS Vita.

And then there’s last-gen, with playable versions of the game also on the PS3 and the PSP. Not to mention the original PS1 that started it all–assuming you have a working console and game disc (or should I say discs, as the original title required three separate CD-ROMs to play).

To stretch it even further, the PlayStation 2 was backwards compatible with PS1 discs, letting players run their original copies of the game on the best-selling video game console of all time.

But if all that wasn’t enough, Sony has just confirmed that FFVII will also be one of 20 games to come preloaded on the company’s upcoming PlayStation Classic, a miniature plug-and-play version of the original PlayStation.

So let’s tally that up, shall we? We have PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android, PS Vita, PS Classic, PS3, PSP, PS2 and PS1.

Twelve. Final Fantasy VII will soon be available for twelve different gaming platforms. And while that doesn’t quite compete with the 30+ platforms you can play Tetris on, it’s certainly no drop in the bucket.

—

